Milind Soman Consumes BetterAlt Shilajit Energy Sticks to Level Up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: The partnership aligns BetterAlts commitment to innovate traditional wellness supplements and adapt it to our modern fast-paced lives. Harnessing the power of over 400+ functional, research-backed herbal nutrients, BetterAlt offers transformational benefits for the body's best health and performance. Their mission is to make everyone reach the best version of themselves by living the BetterAlt lifestyle.

BetterAlt launched their first of its kind product Shilajit Energy Sticks, an easy to consume Himalayan shilajit and honey pack, which caught the attention of gym-goers and energy seekers. This convenient version was infused with Himalayan shilajit of 75% fulvic acid, organic honey, and real kashmiri saffron, making it perfect for elevating workouts, fitness activities and daily fatigue.

"We're beyond excited to have Milind Soman join the BetterAlt family," said Akash Dhoot, Co-founder of BetterAlt. "Milind's commitment to fitness, clean living, and conscious choices mirrors everything we stand for at BetterAlt. His personal journey and lifestyle makes him the perfect voice for our missionto bring modern wellness rooted in ancient Ayurveda to everyday lives, starting with innovations like our Shilajit Energy Sticks."

Milind spoke about partnering with the brand, "I've always experimented with new products and brands that I trust and BetterAlt's approach to wellness is a great example of how we can fuel our bodies naturally. I'm excited to be part of a movement that's bringing ancient wisdom back into our daily routines in such a convenient and effective way."

This collaboration will feature Milind Soman in a wide-reaching marketing campaign across digital and social media platforms. He will spotlight how BetterAlt's Shilajit Energy Sticks offer a powerful, natural boosthelping consumers embrace ancient wellness in a modern, on-the-go energy without compromising on taste or purity.

About BetterAlt

BetterAlt is a global wellness brand blending traditional herbal wisdom with modern science to develop health supplements for today's fast-paced world. Best known for its Himalayan Shilajit-based products, BetterAlt offers functional wellness in various consumer-friendly formatsfrom capsules to gummies to honey sticks. Recognized among the top health brands in the world, BetterAlt's products consistently rank #1 on marketplaces in their categories and are also available on www.betteralt.in

