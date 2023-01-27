Minerva, India's Tallest Tower Adorns Tri-colour on Republic Day

To commemorate the 74th Republic Day, India's tallest luxury skyscraper, Minerva, located in Mumbai's south, hoisted the tri-colour, indicating the spirit of nationalism. Hoisted by its labourers at the top of the tower, Minerva proudly adorns the Indian national flag.

For Minerva, Lokhandwala Kataria Construction has appointed Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) as a project marketing consultant. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. and PAG, a leading APAC-focused investment firm, have financed the project.

The ultra-luxurious project Minerva is situated at Mahalaxmi in South Mumbai and will be the tallest residential project in the country upon its completion.

On the flag hoisting occasion, Parikshit Pawar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said, "Hoisting the national flag on top of the tallest tower in India is a proud moment for us. We are delighted to display our national flag hoisted by our labourers as a tribute to their contribution to this masterpiece."

Ali Lokhandwala, MD, Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt. Ltd. (LKCPL), said, "We are honoured to create the tallest residential building in the country. Hoisting the national flag on the top of this landmark gives us immense pleasure."

He further adds that, "Minerva is changing the skyline of Mumbai like never before. We have given special attention to the construction technologies and safety of the building along with environmental sustainability and efficiency."

Minerva overlooks the beautiful Mahalakshmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. Designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the Vantage series includes 4 BHK apartments starting from the 54th floor upwards. The ultra-luxurious project consists of 372 apartments. Situated in an affluent neighbourhood, Minerva offers various amenities distributed across multiple levels of the building and services that cater to homeowners' well-being, recreation, and business needs. The project is located near business hubs, international schools and colleges, multi-specialty hospitals, malls, clubs, and multiplexes in Mahalakshmi.

The project has received a part occupancy certificate (OC) up to the 51st habitable floor, and over 200 homebuyers will soon be moving in. The rehabilitation component of the project is also nearing completion.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 155 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 113 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

For more information, please visit website www.shapoorjipallonji.com.

