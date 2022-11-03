Minfy appoints Amit Kataria as CHRO for its Global Business

Minfy Technologies is a Cloud Native System Integrator helping enterprises, start-ups and fast-growing businesses is pleased to announce the new CHRO, Amit Kataria, for its global business.

Amit joins as the Chief Human Resources Officer to drive Minfy's commitment to its people and create 'employee wow'. Amit will help build leaders for the future that adopt a growth mindset and display excellence with high velocity. He will additionally, build a sustainable HR business model to attract top talent who believe in Minfy's purpose. Amit is a human resources specialist with 20 years of strong international experience in information technology. His concentration is on developing innovative talent acquisition strategies to overcome the current IT skills gap. Amit's area of expertise is the design and implementation of HR strategies, and aspects of his key strengths as an HR practitioner include employee engagement and 'joy at work.' When asked why he was interested in joining the team at Minfy, he answered, "Minfy is well respected and a company that was formed in the cloud and is revolutionising the world of technology by not merely shaping but creating the future. I'm excited for the opportunity to enable talent sourcing and development to the next orbit of expansion." "We are excited to have Amit join the Minfy team and lead our people function. With his mix of experience, passion for learning, and people-centric focus, Amit is a great addition to our organization and will be a tremendous resource for our partners," said Vikram Manchanda, CEO, Minfy.

