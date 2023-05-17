Minister Thiru. T. Mano Thangaraj launches Homepreneur Awards Season 6 Suyasakthi Virudhugal 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Thiru. T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Govt. of Tamil Nadu has launched the 6th season of the Homepreneur Awards 2023 (Suyasakthi Virudhugal 2023).

Minister Thiru. T. Mano Thangaraj, speaking at the event, "Empowerment of women is closely linked with income of women; it is very heartening to see women taking up the risk of entrepreneurship and succeeding in it. I commend homepreneur awards for bringing out these women entrepreneurs."

Homepreneur Awards is a unique platform that has recognised women pursuing business from home over the past 5 years across 12 categories. One of the most socially impactful events has unearthed many unknown women with entrepreneurial potential. The 6th Season of Naturals Presents Sakthi Masala's 'Homepreneur Awards 2023' (Suyasakthi Viruthugal 2023) Powered by SSVM institutions, Associate Sponsor Meenakshi Mission launched in the city today.

An initiative by Brand Avatar, a branding and event management solutions company, the immense success of the event is evident from the fact that there have been more than 15000 enthusiastic registrants over the last 5 seasons. Homepreneurs can apply from the portal at www.homepreneurawards.com or www.suyasakthiawards.com. The last date to register is June 16th. Hemachandran, Founder & CEO, Brand Avatar, says with great hope and confidence that he has overseen five editions of the Homepreneur Awards, which have brought to the outside world many women who are pursuing business from home. Homepreneur Awards, 6th season Eminent people were in attendance during the launch, including Suhasini Maniratnam, actress and director and founder of the Naam Foundation, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Actress and Founder of the Save Shakthi Foundation.

Homepreneur Awards has partnered with StartupTN to provide an exciting opportunity for homepreneurs to win grants. This is a testament to the value and support that the Homepreneur Awards offer to home-based entrepreneurs who are pursuing their passion and creating successful businesses. The partnership with StartupTN has opened up new avenues for homepreneurs to receive financial assistance and further their entrepreneurial journey.

This initiative is also providing college-going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas and plans to start, execute, and scale up their dream ventures through the Homepreneur Awards Student Edition in association with YI (Young Indians). This initiative will recognise the best ideas presented by the students. Any college-going girl or woman student is eligible to apply.

