Ministry of Steel grants BIS exemption to 202 foreign steel manufacturers

New Delhi [India], August 12 : The Ministry of Steel has announced an important step to ease the import process for steel products by granting exemptions to 202 BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) licenses from mandatory adherence requirements on the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) portal.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the ministry said, "In pursuance of the para II of order no. S-20011/15/2024-TECH dated 11.07.2025, 202 numbers of BIS licences (Annexure-1) have been exempted in the SIMS portal from the mandatory adherence requirement of input steel for the final products supplied by Integrated Steel Plants (ISPs) so far".

As per the ministry order on 8 August, the exemptions cover manufacturers from 16 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, and the US. Japan leads the list with over 80 licences, followed by South Korea with more than 50.

The move is aimed at simplifying procedures and supporting the smooth flow of steel imports, particularly for Integrated Steel Plants and foreign manufacturers supplying steel to India.

By removing the need for compliance with certain raw material requirements, the decision is expected to make the process more efficient and help the industry focus on production and supply without delays caused by procedural hurdles.

The exemption covers around 72 foreign integrated steel plants that hold these 202 BIS licenses. The measure provides temporary relief to the industry, allowing these foreign manufacturers to continue supplying steel to Indian ISPs without facing additional compliance burdens under the SIMS system.

The Bureau of Indian Standards licensing is generally a key regulatory requirement for steel imports, ensuring quality and safety in materials used for domestic production.

However, the Ministry of Steel clarified that this relaxation is specific to the listed licenses and is in line with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the sector.

