Mipa Industries won Best Agriculture Plastic Products Manufacturer Award at the National Quality Award 2023

Mipa Industries, a leading manufacturer of plastic products for the agriculture industry, has been awarded the Best Agriculture Plastic Products Manufacturer award at the National Quality Award 2023, presented by Brand Empower. The National Quality Award is a highly respected award recognizing companies for their excellence in quality management and product innovation. This year's award ceremony was held on May 7, 2023, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. Top executives and industry leaders from various sectors attended the event. Mipa Industries was recognized for its outstanding contribution to the agriculture industry, providing high-quality plastic products that are durable, reliable, and environmentally friendly. The company's MIPATEX range of products includes HDPE Pond Liners, Mulch films, Shade nets, Tarpaulins, Irrigation pipes, Vermi Bed, Weed control mats, and Grow Bags, which farmers across the country widely use.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Prakash Rijal, founder of Mipa Industries, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and credited the company's success to its talented team of professionals, who constantly strive to innovate and improve their products. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank Brand Empower for recognizing our efforts. This award is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation, and we will continue to work towards providing the best solutions for our customers," he said. Mipa Industries has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune, producing a wide range of plastic products. The company has been at the forefront of the industry for years, providing innovative solutions to farmers and helping them improve their yields and reduce their environmental impact.The National Quality Award is a significant achievement for Mipa Industries, as it reflects the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The award also highlights the importance of the agriculture industry and plastic products' role in enhancing productivity and sustainability.

Visit www.mipaindustries.com to know more about MIPA INDUSTRIES.