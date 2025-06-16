Mirai School of Technology Is Changing Engineering in India - Here's How Students Are Learning AI from Day One

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 16: In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, traditional engineering education remains trapped in yesterday's paradigms. India's AI market alone is expected to reach $17 billion by 2027, growing at over 25% annually. Yet in most colleges, students are still waiting. Waiting to code. Waiting to build. Waiting for "real" learning to begin, usually in the final year.

That's where Mirai School of Technology (MSOT) comes in. Based in India, MSOT is building a completely new kind of B.Tech program - one where students start building AI projects from their first semester, guided by experts who've worked at top global companies.

"We're not just teaching AI - we're training the people who will shape its future," say the founding team: Arpit Sarda (ex-JP Morgan), Kartik Mathur, and Varun Kohli (the team behind Coding Blocks, which has trained over 250,000 coders)."

What Makes MOST Different?

From the moment students step into Mirai School of Technology's classrooms, the experience feels different. No dull lectures, no outdated textbooks. Instead, students learn to build apps, design AI tools, and solve real problems - with support from mentors who have worked at companies like Google, Microsoft, and JP Morgan.

Classrooms are equipped with Apple labs, personal MacBooks, robotics kits, and premium AI tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT Plus. Students also get access to MiraiVerse Labs, where they can simulate tech projects in a virtual world.

A 4-Year Roadmap That's Built for the Future

Year 1: Start Building Immediately

Students learn core coding languages - Python, JavaScript, and C++ - and build real-world projects like a Netflix-style recommendation engine or healthcare management apps. By the end of the year, they've already submitted entries to major tech contests like SIH and ICPC.

Year 2: Step into AI

Now the real AI work begins. Students explore machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning. They build real-time tools like object detection systems (inspired by Tesla) and cloud dashboards like AWS CloudWatch. Many take part in global contests like Google Summer of Code.

Year 3: Build Big, Think Bigger

This year is all about scale and specialization. Students work with Large Language Models (LLMs), generative AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain. A six-month paid internship lets them apply their skills in the real world.

Year 4: Lead the Change

In the final year, students launch industry-ready platforms - e-commerce systems, AI-powered apps, and enterprise software using OpenCV, Azure, and more. Many build products that serve real businesses and communities.

For the Top 20%, A Place to Shine: Mirai School of Technology keeps its intake selective. Only the top 20% of applicants are admitted - those who show true curiosity, drive, and potential. This ensures that students learn with equally driven peers, just like they would in a real tech company.

Life After MSOT: Jobs, Startups, and More

What happens after four years?

Mirai School of Technology graduates don't just find jobs - they command them. With 100% placement support, over 20 career mentors, and training in resume building, interviews, and startup pitching, students are ready to lead in companies or start their own.

Whether it's working in AI, fintech, healthcare, robotics, or launching a product of their own, MSOT alumni will be equipped with both the technical skills and entrepreneurial mindset to make a mark.

If you're ready to build the future, you can register for MSOT and join the next cohort. Admission timeline is 20th June 2025.

Why This Matters for India

According to NASSCOM, India will need over 1 million AI professionals by 2026, but there's already a 51% gap between demand and supply. Traditional colleges aren't producing job-ready AI talent - but Mirai School of Technology is changing that.

With its hands-on learning, future-facing curriculum, and real-world exposure, MSOT is preparing India's next generation of AI leaders of today.

