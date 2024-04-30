MIT Art, Design and Technology University's Mentor-Mentee Magic: Igniting Innovation and Entrepreneurship

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: The Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, hosted by the esteemed Institution's Innovation Council at MIT Art, Design & Technology University, Pune, concluded yesterday, April 26, 2024. The event was proudly organized under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, AICTE, Govt. of India, New Delhi.

The FDP, a pioneering initiative under the aegis of the Mentor-Mentee Programme aimed at disseminating training on Innovation and Entrepreneurship to educators and trainers from various mentee institutions across Maharashtra, drew participation from over 30 esteemed Faculty Members representing diverse domains including Engineering, Food Technology, Agri-business, Management, Pharmacy, Arts & Commerce. Their active involvement infused the event with enthusiasm and zeal, setting the stage for an enriching experience.

MIT-ADT University's Institution Innovation Council (IIC), a trailblazer in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship for the past five years, spearheaded this initiative with additional support from the Atal Incubation Centre, CRiEYA, MIT Institute of Design Innovation Programme, and PERA India Association. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr. Mohit Dubey, Pro-Vice Chancellor, alongside Dr. Mahesh Chopade, Registrar, Prof. Tejas Karad, Dr. Virendra Bhojwani and Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar.

Chief Guest Shri Rajesh Mandlik, CEO & MD Setco Spindles delved into the critical role educators play in nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets among students. Shri Mandlik emphasized the significance of equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and mindset to navigate the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship. His practical insights and real-world examples inspired educators to explore innovative approaches to curriculum design and teaching methodologies, with a focus on empowering students to become future leaders and change-makers in their respective fields.

Dr. Dubey in his inaugural keynote address set the context of the FDP, emphasizing the paramount importance of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Subsequent sessions delved into crucial topics, with Senior Professor Dhimant Panchal and Dr. Suraj Bhoyar leading discussions on 'Idea Generation and Problem Solving - Business Opportunities' with a focus on transforming ideas into ventures. Valuable insights were also shared by Prof. Dr. Virendra Bhojwani, Prof. Ashish Umbarkar, and Dr. Rakesh Siddhesware.

The second day of the event was equally dynamic, inaugurated with a series of invigorating activities, including Treks & Trails to Ramdara Hills, and a visit to the Chintamani Ganpati Temple. The celebration of World IP Day was followed by a session on the 'Competitive Edge through IP,' which was led by Prof. Dr. Virendra Bhojwani & Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar. The subsequent sessions included 'Business Model Canvas by Mr. Keerthi Kadam, 'Deciphering the Language of Business' by Ms. Arya Bothe, 'Campus to CEO: Mastering the Art of Student Startup' by Mr. Mihir Sanghai, and 'From Classroom to Company' by Mr. Mihir Kedar. The day concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony and Certificate Distribution that was presided over by Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mohit Dubey, Prof. Tejas Karad, Dr. Dandeswar Bisoyi, Prof. Dr. Virendra Bhojwani, and Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar. Ms. Anoushka Joshi from MITISBJ compered all sessions in the FDP effectively. This dynamic event encapsulated the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, paving the way for a brighter and more vibrant academic landscape. Overall, the event was a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of cultivating a supportive and innovative community. This initiative proved to be a great platform for participating prestigious institutions and universities in fostering research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, marks a significant leap forward in academic enrichment and professional development.

The successful conclusion of the Faculty Development Program on Innovation & Entrepreneurship at MIT Art, Design & Technology University highlighted the university's role as a frontrunner in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Through the comprehensive sessions, interactive workshops, and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas over the course of the event, MIT ADT University has once again reinforced its commitment to cultivating an ecosystem where educators and students alike can thrive in innovation. This ongoing commitment positions MIT ADT University as a leader in shaping the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, making it a beacon of inspiration in the educational sector. With these efforts, the university is set to continue its legacy of excellence and leadership in fostering the skills and mindset needed for the entrepreneurial landscapes of tomorrow.

About MIT-ADT University, Pune

MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), a pioneering university renowned for its commitment to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to shine on the academic horizon with a series of impressive accolades and recognitions. Established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015), MIT-ADT University has been on a remarkable journey since commencing operations on 27th June 2016. As a self-financed institution empowered to award degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, MIT-ADT has consistently exemplified the convergence of Art, Design, and Technology at its academic core. Noteworthy for its dedication to pioneering the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, MIT-ADT has been consistently recognized for its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university's recent achievements highlight its dedication to excellence and innovation:

* NIRF Ranking 2022: Achieved a remarkable position, ranking within the Top 100 for Innovation in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2022.

* ARIIA 2021 'Excellent' Band: Acknowledged by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, as an institution of excellence in innovation, earning the coveted 'Excellent' band in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.

* 5-Star Institution's Innovation Council Rating: MIT-ADT University has received a prestigious 5-Star rating for its Institution's Innovation Council from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, consecutively for two consecutive years.

* Employability Support Award: Recognized with the Excellent Employability Support Award by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its commitment to nurturing linguistic competence and preparing students for a global workforce.

* Best Emerging University in Technology: Honored as the Best Emerging University in Technology, demonstrating leadership and excellence in the field of technology and education.

* Best University Campus Award for Carbon Neutrality: Conferred with the Best University Campus Award for its unwavering commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability efforts on campus.

MIT-ADT University's continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation, as exemplified by its remarkable accolades and awards, reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering holistic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. MIT-ADT University is poised to empower a new generation of skilled professionals and first-generation entrepreneurs who will play a pivotal role in contributing to India's growth and progress.

https://mituniversity.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399776/MIT_Art_Mentor_Mentee_Magic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/4676173/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor