MIT Manipal Receives Prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award 2024

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], May 2: The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a premier constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been awarded the prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trophy 2024 in the Education Category. The IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards remain among India's most respected accolades for performance excellence, recognizing outstanding contributions across manufacturing, service, education, and overseas sectors. In addition to MIT's recognition in the Education Category, other recipients of the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trophy 2024 include Aditya Aluminium, a unit of Hindalco Industries Ltd., Odisha, in the Manufacturing Category, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Water & Effluent Treatment IC, Chennai, in the Service Category.

The award was presented at the 28th IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards and IMC Juran Quality Medal Ceremony, held at Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Churchgate, Mumbai. The event took place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 5:30 PM. The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Sanjaya Mariwala, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mr. Niraj Bajaj, Chairman, IMC RBNQ Award Trust, along with the members of the Managing Committee were present on the occasion.

Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director of MIT Manipal, received the award on behalf of the institution, accompanied by Dr. Dasharathraj K Shetty.

The recognition comes at a particularly significant time, as MAHE has declared 2024 as the "Year of Industry-Academia Collaboration." The award, conferred by a reputed industry body like IMC and evaluated using the Malcolm Baldrige Framework of the USA, reflects the growing synergy between academia and industry. MIT-Manipal's application included a comprehensive outline of its institutional processes, measurable outcomes, and impact. The performance narrative of "Mighty Mighty MIT" stood out for its emphasis on continuous improvement, innovation, and stakeholder satisfaction.

Senior leadership of MAHE - Dr. Ranjan Pai, President, MAHE Trust & Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group, Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM, (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE and Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, expressed their appreciation to MIT Manipal on this remarkable milestone, applauding the unwavering commitment and passion of the faculty, students and leadership team that made this achievement possible.

Reflecting on the honour, Cdr. Dr. Anil Rana, Director of MIT, Manipal, stated, "It was a distinct honour to receive the prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC-RBNQA) on behalf of MIT-Manipal, at the award ceremony held in Mumbai on 23 April 2025. This recognition stands as a testament to MIT-Manipal's seven decades of unwavering commitment to academic and research excellence, holistic student development, environmental responsibility, safety, community engagement, and progressive human resource practices. With students representing all states of India, MIT-Manipal fosters a vibrant ecosystem of experiential and peer learning, supported by an inclusive and innovation-driven academic model. This journey of excellence began with the visionary leadership of Dr. T.M.A. Pai and has been carried forward with distinction by Dr. Ramdas Pai and Dr. Ranjan Pai. What truly sets us apart is the institutional ethos that champions creativity, curiosity, and entrepreneurial spirit. This accolade reaffirms our mission to shape responsible leaders and innovators for a dynamic and evolving world."

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

