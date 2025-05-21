MiTAC Computing Powers Next-Gen AI and Cloud Servers at COMPUTEX 2025

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], May 21: MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer, manufacturer, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), displays its server-to-data center integration solutions at COMPUTEX 2025 (Booth M1110). In collaboration with Solidigm, a pioneer in enterprise data storage, MiTAC Computing highlights a new level of storage performance tailored for AI, high-performance computing, and enterprise data center environments.

Scaling AI with MiTAC TN85-B8261 and Solidigm D5-P5336 122TB QLC SSD

The MiTAC TN85-B8261 is a 2U dual-socket GPU server built for AI inference workloads, supporting up to four dual-slot GPUs, 24 DDR5-6400 RDIMMs with memory up to 6TB, and 8 NVMe U.2 drives for high-speed performance and serviceability.

With the integration of the Solidigm™ D5-P5336 122TB QLC SSD, the industry's highest capacity PCIe SSD, TN85-B8261 delivers exceptional read-optimized performance, and significantly improves power and space efficiency, enabling data centers to reduce storage rack space and consume less storage power compared to hybrid HDD and TLC storage arrays. The efficiency gain allows more compute capacity for GPU servers, which is critical for AI data center builds.

Cloud-Optimized Performance with MiTAC R1520G6 and Solidigm D7-PS1010

The MiTAC R1520G6 is a 1U dual-socket server powered by Intel® Xeon® 6700P processors, built for cloud-native and memory-intensive workloads. With support for 10 NVMe U.2 drive bays, it delivers high storage density in a compact footprint.

Paired with the Solidigm™ D7-PS1010a 15.36TB PCIe 5.0 SSDthe system offers high throughput, low latency, and dependable endurance. Its U.2 15mm form factor and 176L TLC 3D NAND make it ideal for real-time analytics, AI inference, and scalable cloud infrastructure.

Fueling AI-Ready Infrastructure

Whether integrating Intel® Xeon® or AMD EPYC™ processors with advanced accelerators, MiTAC Computing's server platforms are built to support high-density compute workloads. Solidigm's enterprise SSDs further elevate system performance by enabling efficient GPU utilization, accelerating AI inference, and supporting high-speed data ingestionall while maintaining industry-leading performance-per-watt metrics.

Through this strategic collaboration, MiTAC Computing and Solidigm continue to deliver innovative, scalable infrastructure solutions for next-generation AI, high-performance and cloud computing applications.

Visit MiTAC Computing at COMPUTEX 2025 - Booth M1110

Explore our new launches: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/en/campaign/computex2025

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but more importantly, at the system and rack levelswhere true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilitiesfrom R&D and manufacturing to global supportMiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

Visit our corporate website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor