Mizoram reports record GST collections in April, 4 NE states see negative growth

Aizawl, May 2 Mizoram recorded its highest proportion growth at 52 per cent in Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections in April, while four of the eight northeastern states -- Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya -- registered negative growth in the month under review as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Quoting the GST data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday, a Mizoram government official said on Thursday that the state collected Rs 108 crore in GST in April against Rs 71 crore collected in the same month of 2023.

Contrary to this, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya were among the states that reported negative growth in April.

Arunachal Pradesh reported the highest percentage of negative growth at 16 per cent, followed by Sikkim (5 per cent), Nagaland (3 per cent), and Meghalaya (2 per cent).

In April 2023, Arunachal Pradesh collected Rs 238 crore in GST, which came down to Rs 200 crore in April 2024.

Three other northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura, and Manipur -- registered a positive growth in GST collections in April as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In April 2023, Assam collected Rs 1,513 crore in GST which went up to Rs 1,895 crore in April 2024, marking a growth of 25 per cent.

Tripura’s GST collections in April this year stood at Rs 161 crore against Rs 133 crore collected in April 2023, registering a 20 per cent growth, while Manipur's figures went up by 15 per cent with Rs 104 crore collections made in April this year as compared to Rs 91 crore collected in April last year.

