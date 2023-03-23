MMTC-PAMP bags Prestigious Brands of Asia 2023, Brand's MD and CEO wins Marketing Meister Award

New Delhi [India], March 23 (/NewsVoir): MMTC-PAMP, India's only LBMA-accredited gold & silver refinery has been awarded the 'Prestigious Brands of Asia' at the Global Business Symposium 2023. A leading player in India's precious metals ecosystem, MMTC-PAMP offers unmatched Swiss craftsmanship and the promise of purest gold and silver to its customers.

The brand's MD & CEO, Vikas Singh was bestowed with the 'Marketing Meister' award, making him one of the 25 recognised marketing personalities that were awarded for their impeccable vision. This category was specially curated to recognise entrepreneurs who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. Prestigious Brands of Asia 2023 is a listing of super-driven brands that have redefined the benchmarks of their Industries, and established their presence across Asian markets.

Marking another spectacular win, Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP said, "This award is a testament to the hard work of team MMTC-PAMP and the trust our customers place in us. We take pride in our ability to consistently provide our consumers with distinctive products crafted to the highest global standards and with highest levels of purity. Our customers are financially and emotionally invested in this category and we strive to provide them with a superlative experience across all our touchpoints - physical or digital. In addition, we have pioneered a digital eco system which offers investors the opportunity to engage with MMTC PAMP Digital Gold and Silver, thereby democratising access of gold and silver in India."

"By bringing together unique designs and themes from our heritage minted with finest Swiss craftsmanship, our products offer a unique value proposition to our customers. We are truly humbled and grateful for this recognition," he added.

Orgzed by Herald Global and BARC Asia at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi on February 28 2023, MMTC-PAMP reigned the precious metals category as a legacy company and a promising player in the industry. MMTC-PAMP is one of the most significant players in the bullion market and is known for offering 24K, 999.9 purest gold and silver to their customers. The brand is also an unquestioned leader in digital innovation, as it pioneered the digital gold product in 2017. MMTC-PAMP is also the front-runner in the segment where it works with the largest fintech players in the country.

Prominent names like Abdulla Lutfi, Dr Sara Al Mad, Sunil Sinha, Feroz Allana were also present to receive the awards. Famous celebrities like actress Fatima Al Taei and TV serial star Dr Sara Al Mad, Lyricist and singer from Lebanon Mayysa Karaa and Ruwaida Mahrouqi were honored for their work in the field of entertainment and music.

The gathering also witnessed brands like Bharat Benz and Tata Agrico in the presence of eminent people such as HE Humaid Bin Salem, Secretary General of the UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), HE Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi, HE Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador UAE among others.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Government of India Undertaking, MMTC-PAMP seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry. We have received several awards since our inception from local and global industry bodies for the transparency and sustainability that we rigorously uphold in our sourcing, refining and supply of precious metals in the Indian market. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited Gold & Silver refinery in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks.

