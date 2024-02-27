MobileAppDaily Reveals Top Reasons Behind USD 84 Billion Lost in Ad Frauds In 2023

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 27: Digital marketing and digital ad fraud are taking the advertising world by storm. In 2023 alone, the total loss of revenue due to digital ad frauds, misplacement, and lack of transparency sums up to USD 84 Billion. Many tech giants facilitating advertising have faced hefty penalties and class-action lawsuits worth millions. In the face of rising fraudulent activity, businesses are the major victims, as nearly 22 per cent of digital and 30 per cent of mobile ad spending go down the drain. To help businesses amid the risky advertising environment, MobileAppDaily has published its latest list of top app marketing agencies of 2024.

The listings share detailed information about every marketing agency a business leader requires to make credible and informed partnership decisions. However, MobileAppDaily's experts shared the right questions a business should ask its outsourcing partner to get a clear understanding of their marketing spending and ROI.

Transparent Expectations

From audience reach estimation to engagement, most mainstream advertising platforms show overinflated reach while setting up the campaigns. However, the on-ground execution differs dramatically from the expectations of the pre-campaign. Multiple businesses have filed class-action lawsuits on top platforms like Facebook, Google, and Twitter for setting overinflated expectations. An expert marketing partner would not rely entirely on the standard numbers, will always conduct custom research, and identify a realistic reach for the set budget.

Brand Placement

Many businesses focus on increasing their awareness fast. Many partners choose subpar channels to accommodate the huge numbers, which may display content or products that do not align with the company's values. 1 in 5 clickthroughs from YouTube videos come from content made for kids, making the money spent unethical and a complete waste. This creates a negative association with the brand without the owners knowing about it. Nearly 78 per cent of brands do not want to be placed in channels that display kid's content. To prevent this, evaluate all your partner's marketing channels to promote your brand in the right places that align with your ideology.

Data Leaks & Breaches

Marketing agencies collectively accumulate huge amounts of data for their brand partners. While most agencies sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep your data confidential, their third-party tools may not directly oblige your privacy. To ensure your data remains secure, get a security checklist of all your marketing agency's tools being used for the projects. Custom MarTech development services can help build in-house tools to improve access, security, and confidentiality for all marketing data.

Financial Risks

Marketing efforts can never guarantee profitable returns and come with high financial risk. However, case studies can indicate an agency's history of fulfilling business goals. While MobileAppDaily's listings have a dedicated case study section, many agencies may not have any information filled in these sections. If your requirements meet with a listed partner, promptly ask for prior projects with their budgets, timelines, channels used, and results achieved.

Taking Wild Hunches

Creativity is integral to marketing and involves fresh strategies that historical data may not back. While many agencies boast about their creative expertise, your marketing approach may not need it to reach maximum efficiency. Setting brand guidelines, communication restrictions, preferred tonality, and USP hooks is a must to ensure that the creative approaches burn your budgets on the wrong side.

Billing Discrepancies

Every marketing agency comes up with a unique RFP response along with its creative pitch. The difference in each agency's quotation can create confusion when analyzing whether it is better to go for the lesser or higher-priced ones. To understand the quotations objectively, always ask for a billing break-up, which includes agency fees, tool costs, GST, and other important details. In digital marketing, there are no miscellaneous spendings as every money spent gets tracked accurately.

Inconsistent Reporting

Performance reports help businesses understand how their money is spent and how the returns are growing. But, inconsistent, inaccurate, and vague reports create false perspectives that may lead to huge cash burns in the future. A comparative analysis with month-on-month, quarterly, and annual reports helps businesses keep their marketing goals and their respective milestones in check. Ensure your partner agrees and adheres to regular reporting with all the required information.

Overall Partner Engagement

A good marketing partner would never make you feel the need to micromanage. That does not mean your marketing agency should be vocal about every action it takes. A regular interaction session helps clients build confidence in how they are treated as a priority. Maintain regular interactions with your outsourcing agency's SPOC, and if possible, keep the engagements face-to-face instead of digital.

Marketing is a great tool if the person using it knows how. MobileAppDaily's exclusively curated list of marketing agencies includes some of the top performers in their domain. Their industry exposure, service focus, client portfolio, and direct contact information are available on the reports. Any business looking for a marketing partner can reduce its research timeline and resource effort by finding verified information about them on MobileAppDaily's regularly updated in-depth listings.

MobileAppDaily is a tech media house that aims to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, scaleups, and tech enthusiasts with the latest, credible, unbiased, and relevant information. Its vast library boasts high-quality and insightful content, including directories, special reports, CXO interviews, product reviews, and more. By helping businesses find the right partner to achieve their goals, MobileAppDaily has become one of the top visited directories for business leaders globally.

