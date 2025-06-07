Mobis India Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign - "Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis"

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 7: Mobis India, the Global Strategic Partner for Hyundai Genuine Parts & Accessories, has launched a nationwide customer awareness initiative titled "Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis". The campaign aims to educate Hyundai car owners about the importance of using only certified genuine parts manufactured and/or distributed by Mobis India Limited.

Originally introduced in June 2024, the campaign had received an overwhelming engagement and positive response from customers and service professionals. Building on that success, this year's campaign is more interactive and far more expansive, with a focus on deeper engagement across digital platforms, service networks, and customer touchpoints. The goal is to ensure every Hyundai owner is aware of the importance of genuine parts and can confidently make the right choice during service and repairs.

The campaign highlights that while counterfeit parts may seem cheaper upfront, they lead to long-term costs such as vehicle breakdowns, poor performance, safety risks, and lower resale value. In contrast, Hyundai Genuine Parts by Mobis India are engineered and certified by Hyundai Motor Group to meet original manufacturing standards, offering Safety, Quality, Reliability, Durability, and a Guaranteed Fit.

Speaking about this campaign, Mr. Lee Myeong Jae, Head of After Sales Parts Business Division at Mobis India Limited, said, "At Mobis India, customer safety and trust are at the core of our values. With the launch of the 'Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis' campaign, we aim to raise awareness among Hyundai car owners about the risk of using counterfeit parts and the long-term benefit of using only Hyundai Genuine Parts by Mobis India. These parts are tested to ensure optimal quality, durability, and a perfect fit. We strongly urge all the Hyundai car owners to verify their purchases to ensure peace of mind and reliable performance."

Mobis India Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. based in South Korea. Mobis India focuses on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification to be a leader in the era of smart mobility. Based on three modular auto components (i.e. chassis, cockpit and front-end), we work to make driving safer and easier and also offer service parts that can best serve the purpose.

Mobis India supplies After-sales parts and accessories, through a network of its own and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/Mobis Authorized Distributors across PAN India.

Mobis India's strength in the After-Sales Parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, Pan-India Dealers & Distributors Network and its end customers. With its global expertise, Mobis India has upgraded the Dealers & Distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable network, with the aim to provide World-class Service quality to the Hyundai Customers.

For further information, please visit hyundaimobisin.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor