Modishombre upscales its E-commerce platform by incorporating a refurbished mobile brand, 'MODMOBILE' into the online commerce platform

E-commerce business expert MOD group is set to launch its new high-quality refurbished mobile brand, introduced as 'MODMobile' in the Indian market, getting everyone the best of services in the most efficient manner.

While the refurbished mobile market has flourished to higher extents globally, India alone contributes a growth rate of 29 per cent to the global market. At this rate, big companies are stepping into selling refurbished mobile phones, including the MOD group.

MOD group is the foundation behind the brands MODAIR (private aircraft purchase and leasing services), MODISHOMBRE (E-commerce platform), and MODRIVE (car accessories supply). Apart from these, the organization is now all set to step into the refurbished mobile market through its brand, 'MODMOBILE'.

CEO of MODMOBILE Dheeraj Joshi states that " Indian market is highly price sensitive and the company is working on providing the best of all-top refurbished smartphones at the lowest price with an assured quality aspect, including 6 months warranty to the customers."

As the company provides the finest of products at an affordable price range, the customers do not have to spend more on buying the same gadgets at a much higher rate from the market.

MODISHOMBRE has been a leading name in the E-commerce market for the last 7 years. It continues to maintain the quality and efficiency of the platforms, leaving no chance of complaints of any kind for the customers.

A leading organization dealing in a large number of consumer items and industrial items, it sells high-quality, excellent products at an affordable price range through its online platform, MODISHOMBRE, and is an exceptional supplier of items on demand for multiple clients.

The company provides the most unique and innovative products in bulk as per the demands of the consumer. Having over 5k daily website clicks and over 500 items dealing across different industries, the company is perfectly satisfying the needs of the customers through its online platform for more than 4 years now.

The dedicated team members work united to nurture a deep-rooted networking brand to bring you the most exceptional and excellent luxurious products. With the vision to reduce the overall cost and difficulties of searching for potential consumers and industrial products in a single platform, the company has been able to rule over the Indian luxury gifting market quickly.

Customer satisfaction is the sole motto of the company, and hence, MODMOBILE has been introduced as a brand that will never leave customers dissatisfied with any of the products. Delivering the best quality products at minimum costs, MOD group has proved its efficiency in the Indian market yet again, flaunting the dominant valuable side of the company in the market.

Please Visit:

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor