Mohaan Nadaar's Foot Prints on Water wins best debut film at New York Indian Film Festival

New Delhi [India], May 13 (/PNN): The Production Head Quarters ltd most recent film, 'Foot Prints on Water' directed by debutant British Film Maker Nathalia Syam, starring Adil Hussein and written by Neetha Syam, has won the award for the 'Best Debut Film' at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The film tells the story of an illegal immigrant father in the UK, in search for his missing daughter and has been praised for its captivating storytelling has left lasting impression, stirring hearts with its profound storytelling and mesmerizing performances'.

The official Handle of the NYIFF announces "celebrating an extraordinary journey! Footprints on Water wins prestigious title of 'Best Debut Film' at NYIFF, as acclaimed by the film critics circle of India.

Director Nathalia Syam added "We are grateful for this honour of 'Best Debut Film' from NYIFF for our film. We have two more nominations, Best Actor for Adil Hussain & Best Actress for Nimisha Sajayan where results will be announced at the awards on the 14th. Having shot this film mostly in Birmingham, UK it was interesting to see how the crowd from New York have found similarities and differences between the two cities when it comes to the lives of undocumented migrants. We are looking forward to our screening with UKAFF."

Internationally acclaimed Producer Mohaan Nadaar has expressed his excitement; 'the journey of Footprints on water has just begun and we are thrilled to see the film being recognised this way. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the commitment of TPHQ to bring world class cinema out of their stable and promote new and exciting talent we could not be prouder. and this foray is being acknowledged in the world film Market. It's just the beginning of the journey for Footprints on Water and next we will be screening at the UK Asian Film festival this weekend.'

Adil Hussein has also expressed his excitement and gratitude and congratulates the rest of the team and crew in a tweet; 'Absolutely delighted and thrilled to announce that our film Footprints on Water wins the best debut film at New York Indian Film Festival. Big Congratulations to the Director Nathalia Syam, Producer Mohaan Nadaar and the entire cast and crew'.

Footprints on water is also set to premiere at the UK Asian Film festival in London on May 13th which has stirred a lot of buzz amongst the UK audiences with already a sold out screening.

