Mohali’s Latest Gaming Hotspot, ‘Masti Zone’ is Now Open in Sector 70

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 8: Amidst the bustling streets and vibrant atmosphere of Mohali, the locals are welcoming a new era of amusement with the arrival of Masti Zone onto their lands. Augmenting the Punjab's entertainment scene, Masti Zone Mohali becomes the third outlet in the state – joining the thrilling company of two already existing outlets in Ludhiana; one at Palm Walk Mall and another at Wave Mall.

Masti Zone firmly believes in setting new standards with each stride while carrying forward the tradition of excellence. Each innovative endeavour wrapped in boundless creativity continues transforming the meanings and aspects of ‘leisure and amusement' for the new generations.

The opening of the Mohali outlet marks another milestone in Masti Zone’s ambitious expansion journey. With a substantial investment and plans to establish over 100 new outlets nationwide, Masti Zone is committed to bringing high-quality entertainment closer to communities across India. The Mohali outlet is just the beginning of this exciting venture, promising a world of fun and excitement for residents and visitors alike.

With Masti Zone’s inauguration in Mohali, the buzz is palpable. Families and adventurers are urged to join in the celebration and partake in the array of experiences awaiting at Masti Zone. Coupled with Masti Zone's commitment to delivering limitless amusement and adventure, the Mohali establishment is poised to become the go-to destination for entertainment enthusiasts in the vicinity.

At the heart of the Mohali outlet lies a world of enchanting adventure waiting to be explored – visitors can challenge their friends to a game of laser tag or test their skills on the bumper cars. Guests can experience the adrenaline rush of the Slider VR or Bike VR, while families can enjoy the family VR experience together. And for those who prefer classic arcade games, Masti Zone Mohali is offering a wide selection including Air Hockey, Batman, and Super Bike 3. From the 7D ride to the 360-degree VR experience, every attraction at Masti Zone is designed to thrill and delight guests of all ages.

Stretching beyond the scopes of being just an indoor gaming space, Masti Zone is a destination for families to come together and create lasting memories. With its diverse range of attractions including the trampoline park, soft play area, and bowling alley, the Mohali outlet provides the perfect setting for family outings, birthday parties, group gatherings and friends ideal day-outs. Masti Zone’s offerings transcend age boundaries, promising fun and excitement for all, regardless of whether you’re a child or an adult.

As Masti Zone expands its footprint across India, the opening of the new outlet in Mohali marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the brand’s journey. With its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Masti Zone is all set to redefine the entertainment landscape and bring joy to communities far and wide. So come one, come all, and join the fun at Masti Zone Mohali – where every moment is a new adventure!

