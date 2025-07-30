Moldova’s Education, Culture and Research Ministry invites Indian students for higher education

Mumbai, July 30 Unlocking access to affordable and high-quality education, the Republic of Moldova, in Eastern Europe, is now becoming an increasingly popular choice for students seeking quality education in a safe and welcoming environment.

With university programmes in English, scholarships on offer, degrees with global recognition, and a reasonable cost of living, Moldova offers students from India a well-rounded academic experience and a springboard toward European and global opportunities.

Degrees earned in Moldova are recognised across Europe and other countries, facilitating further studies or international career integration. The country offers a gateway to European Union career markets and systems and has a dynamic academic environment and international partnerships.

"The Republic of Moldova is proud to offer high-quality, internationally accredited education to students from around the world, especially from India. Our universities provide a safe, affordable, and inclusive environment, enabling students to excel academically and professionally,” said Dan Perciun, Minister of Education, Culture, and Research of Moldova.

“We are committed to not only equipping our graduates with the skills they need but also supporting their aspirations, whether they choose to build their careers here in Moldova or return to contribute to their home countries. Education is the foundation of our shared future, and we are excited to welcome more talented Indian students to join our vibrant academic community,” Perciun added.

Among the major universities is the Technical University of Moldova (TUM), which offers veterinary medicine, business administration, and software engineering degrees.

At the Master’s level, TUM offers data science and software engineering. TUM is currently offering five fully funded scholarships for Indians for its veterinary medicine and software engineering programmes.

Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova (ASEM) is positioned as the only university in Moldova with an exclusive economic profile and offers business and administration, hotel, tourism, and leisure services, world economy and international economic relations, and finance and banking at the Bachelor’s level.

At the Master’s level, ASEM offers international transactions and economic diplomacy, finance and banking administration, international business and law, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Nicolae Testemițanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy of the Republic of Moldova is the only higher education institution in Moldova that trains doctors and pharmacists.

The university is internationally recognised and prepares professionals in various medical fields. USMF is affiliated with the European Academy of Optometry and Optics and offers Optometry.

It also offers degrees in Stomatology and Pharmacy. An integrated programme in Medicine (MD) is also offered, with a duration of six years. At the Master’s level, students can apply for a programme in molecular technologies in healthcare.

Moldova State University (MSU) is also a top academic centre with international credibility. It offers 14 programmes, including game design, world economy, international and economic relations, among many others, including literature in English, French, and Spanish.

At the Master’s level, MSU offers programmes including artificial intelligence and data science, human resources management, and international law, among others.

Ion Creangă State Pedagogical University of Chișinău offers degrees in animation and psychology.

While Bachelor’s degrees span 3+ years, Master’s degrees would require students to study in Moldova for at least 18 months.

The annual tuition fees in Moldovan universities are significantly lower compared to those in other European countries. The annual tuition for Bachelor's and Master's varies from subject to subject, starting at 1,800 euros.

