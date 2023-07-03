Momentous grand opening of Dr. Karishma Shetty’s “Psychic Temples”, a sanctuary where the realms of the seen and unseen reside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: The spiritual event saw the presence of Dhruva Karunakar, Sapna Jain, Ankit Swami, Ankkita Maithy, Esha Shetty, Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, Manali Jagtap, Karishma Jain, Heena M Panchal, Shweta Shetty, Esha Shetty, Shreya Shetty & many more.

Dr. Karishma Shetty, founder of Psychic Temples, helps people visualise their innate qualities to advance in their careers, education, and life as a whole. Her accurate predictions began bringing in clients, and the clients in turn brought more troubled souls who were given peace by Karishma’s solutions. As she gained popularity, her followers adoringly gave her the title “GuruMa.”

Karishma established Psychic Temples, a location where healing is carried out to quiet the mind, in order to assist more people. Her all-encompassing spirituality includes planetary guidance on navigating through challenging times. Psychic temples cater you in various forms. Karishma is knowledgeable about a variety of subjects, including Vastu, Numerology, Reiki, Tarot, Lenormand Reading, Lithomancy, Oracle Card Reading, Aura Cleansing, Face Reading, Energy Healing, Healing with Elements, Metaphor Therapy (drawing analysis using spiritual and parapsychological senses), Signature Analysis, Rune Reading, I-Ching, Chakra Balancing, Aura Cleansing, Sound Therapy, etc, the one who understands the importance of a Psychic healing knows significance of such guidance.

Karishma envisioned her powers to know herself better and never stopped after that. Her psychic predictions evolved to be correct and helpful for many.

“Psychic Temples is a sanctuary where people get answers. We suggest issues by drawing power from the universe. I invite all of you to come and pay us a visit to experience the power of spiritual healing” says Dr. Karishma Shetty.

