Monami Ghosh joins Betjili as a Brand Ambassador

Betjili, the top-tier online casino platform, is thrilled to announce the dynamic Bengali actress Monami Ghosh as their new brand ambassador! Known for electrifying games like Baccarat, Roulette, Andar Bahar, Fan Tan, Sic Bo, and Dragon Tiger, Betjili ensures a thrilling experience with professional live dealers.

Monami Ghosh, a name that resonates with excellence in Bengali cinema and television, began her career in 1999 with the TV serial Saat Kahon on DD Bangla. Since then, she has captivated hearts with standout roles in Hiyar Majhe, Sadhak Bamakhyapa, Amloki, and Punyi Pukur. On the silver screen, she’s shined in films like Kalo Chita, Box No. 1313, Bhooter Bhabishyat, and Belashuru. Her hit web series Mouchak on Hoichoi Originals showcased her impeccable comedic talent and charm.

With 2.3 million Instagram followers, Monami’s vibrant personality and engaging content make her the perfect fit for Betjili. She joins South African cricket sensation Quinton De Kock as a brand ambassador, bringing her charisma and wide-reaching influence to the platform.

Monami’s collaboration with Betjili is a strategic masterstroke, set to boost the platform’s visibility and appeal. Her active social media presence and love for adventure make her an ideal representative, poised to attract a diverse and enthusiastic audience.

Betjili, operating across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, the Philippines, and Vietnam, is the pinnacle of online gaming. With Monami Ghosh on board, the stage is set for an exhilarating journey. This partnership is not just about gaming; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences and expanding horizons.

Join the Betjili community and play with Monami Ghosh!