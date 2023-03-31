Morari Bapu extends Ram Navami wishes, calls for lighting of diyas in every home

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31: Spiritual leader and kathakaar Morari Bapu greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

Speaking on occasion, the respected saint from Talgajarda extended his warm greetings and good wishes to entire Gujarat, the whole country, the whole world, and the universe. He also said that Ram Navami is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the path shown by Lord Ram.

“During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had called upon the countrymen to light a diya in every home, and nearly every person had responded positively to the call to do so. As a saint, I call upon you to light two diyas in every home to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami,” Morari Bapu said.

Respected Morari Bapu also said that while Covid cases are on the rise again in the country, there is no need to be scared, but at the same time, it is important to take the necessary precautions to keep the Coronavirus away.

