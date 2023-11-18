Morari Bapu shares inspirational message for Diwali, New Year

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 18: In the spirit of the joyous celebrations of Diwali and New Year, noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu, has extended his festival greetings to the countrymen.

Morari Bapu extended his warmest wishes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and New Year, inspiring individuals to embrace the path of light. Quoting from the Rig Veda, Morari Bapu shared profound words of wisdom emphasising the significance of light in our lives.

“The Rig Veda begins with the verse ‘Agnimiḷe purohitam’, an invocation to Agni (fire), which signifies Agni as the carrier of light. The teachings of our rishi munis emphasise living in the light, as echoed in the Upanishad mantra ‘Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya’, which urges us to move away from darkness, representing ego, vices, and ignorance, towards the illuminating light,” Morari Bapu said.

Morari Bapu noted that the festival of Diwali falls on Amavasya, a moonless night, and symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. He encouraged everyone to aspire for self-enlightenment rather than material gains, wealth, or positions.

He offered prayers at the feet of Lord Hanuman seeking heartfelt wishes for excitement and joy in every individual’s life.

Expressing concern for global well-being, Morari Bapu fervently prayed for the end of all wars, recognising the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“India is a land of rishi-munis, Ram and Krishna, and Lord Buddha. Let our great country embody the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) and spread the values of happiness, integrity and purity and promote harmony and peace in the world,” he said further.

