MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Truecaller's largest office in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 : Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday virtually inaugurated Trucaller's first exclusive office space outside Sweden, in Bengaluru.

Since the entry of the global caller ID platform in the country a decade ago, Truecaller said it has today grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million from India. Crucial to its growth and innovation capabilities, the company said India presents unique opportunities to launch new products and services on the Truecaller platform and obtain feedback to improve solutions further.

According to a statement from company, the Bangalore facility occupies a renovated space of 30,443 square feet and can accommodate up to 250 employees, offering top-of-the-line technology and amenities. Truecaller plans to use this facility as its primary hub to deliver India first features and serve users globally. Notably, this office is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside of its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Office in India is representative of the growth of India as a trusted technology partner to the world. The government's vision and focus is on enabling entrepreneurship and expansion of a vibrant innovation and startup ecosystem in India.

He added, "The journey to where we are today in 2023 as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing ecosystems in the world has been a result of the hard work of many years where our Prime Minister had outlined and set out one of the key goals of making India a technology enabler. Wishing all of you at Truecaller the very best and I hope you continue to grow, thrive and succeed."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor