Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all variants

New Delhi, June 3 Mother Dairy, on Monday, increased milk prices across all variants due to rise in input cost.

The price hike is effective from Monday in Delhi-NCR and other markets.

Mother Dairy said: "A price hike of Rs 2 per litre applies to all milk variants."

The price of token milk has increased to Rs 54 per litre from Rs 52 per litre.

The price of toned milk has increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre.

The rate of cow milk has increased to Rs 58 per litre from Rs 56 per litre.

The price of buffalo milk has increased from Rs 70 per litre to Rs 72 per litre.

The rate of double-toned milk has increased to Rs 50 per litre from Rs 48 per litre.

The company further said that despite the high prices of procuring milk in the last few months, the prices for customers were kept stable. Heatwave has also affected milk production. In such a situation, keeping the interest of milk producers and customers on priority, the company has decided to increase the price by 3 to 4 per cent.

Earlier on Monday, Amul had increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

