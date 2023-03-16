Motion NFTs: Your Gateway to Web3 Health and wellness Investments

New Delhi (India), March 16: According to Emergen Research, the global Web 3.0 market size is set to reach an impressive USD 81.5 billion by 2030. As the health and wellness segment within Web3 rapidly evolves, investors are eager to identify the next big opportunity. Motion Wellness Private Limited’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) provide the perfect investment opportunity for such investors.

Investing in Motion NFTs offers many benefits, including exclusive access to the pre-sale of MOTION crypto tokens launching later this year. Investors can also enjoy bonus tokens and an impressive annual return of up to 40% on their investments through these NFTs. Additionally, Motion Wellness Pvt Ltd is offering a buyback option to its investors, making it an even more enticing investment opportunity.

According to Motion Wellness Pvt Ltd, investors looking for the ultimate investment opportunity need to look no further than Motion NFTs. With three categories to choose from – Platinum, Gold, and Silver – there is an NFT investment opportunity for everyone. The Platinum NFT is priced at just 0.5 Eth, and investors will receive one free token for every eight tokens purchased in the crypto token pre-sale, along with a complimentary Saitacard Black.

The Gold NFT is priced at 0.3 Eth and investors will receive one free token for every ten purchased in the crypto token pre-sale. Lastly, the Silver NFT is priced at just 0.2 Eth and offers one free token for every 12 tokens purchased in the crypto token pre-sale.

Motion Wellness Pvt Ltd is creating a futuristic Web3 health and wellness platform. The company believes that the current Web2 health systems are plagued by outdated, centralized control, which prohibits data producers from monetizing their own data while large corporations profit from it. Motion Wellness Pvt Ltd was founded with the aim of changing this dynamic by utilising Web3 technology to give customers control of their own data in a secure and transparent way through the blockchain.

Motion Wellness Pvt Ltd will empower its customers to share and monetize their fitness data on the Motion Decentralized Wellness (DeWell) platform. This Web3 ecosystem will consist of three main components. The core of the ecosystem will be the DeWell platform, which will be a blockchain technology-based platform featuring immutable data and user consent data unions. This platform will also host a marketplace that includes insurance, dieticians, proactive healthcare, physical trainers, personalized eating plans, and meal kit providers.

The second key component of the ecosystem will be the MOTION Mobile app, which will collect real-time fitness data and reward users for their physical activity in MOTION crypto tokens. These tokens can be redeemed on the marketplace for goods and services. During beta testing, the MOTION mobile app has already recorded and analyzed over 60 million steps, demonstrating the effectiveness and value of the Mobile app. The third main component of the system will be the MOTION native crypto token, which will be an ERC/BEP20 native token.

