moto g32 goes on sale from today at 12 pm starting at just Rs 11,749* on Flipkart

Motorola's recently launched moto g32 in its g series family, a smartphone that truly denotes #AllYouWant. It extends an immersive display experience in the segment by bringing a super smooth 90Hz FHD+ 6.5" FHD display, allowing clearer and sharper views and transitions along with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that enable the user to immerse themselves in fuller sound, better clarity, and improved bass on every beat. A feature-rich device in the segment, the moto g32 goes on sale from today at 12 pm onwards on Flipkart. It will also be available at leading retail stores.

To boost performance and extend a seamless experience, all while keeping the device cool, the moto g32 is powered by Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor. Moreover, despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device its remarkable ThinkShield™ for mobile. The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees 3 years of security updates.

Power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The phone comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower™ charger, so you don't have to give your battery life a second thought. Besides this, the moto g32 brings a 50 MP quad function camera system and 16MB selfie camera which gives you super clear shots in any light, and an 8MB ultra-wide and depth camera, the 118o ultra-wide angle lens fits 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78o lens. Also, it can even sense depth, working with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits. Along with the above-mentioned superlative features, the device also offers an IP 52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock your smartphone faster, 2x2 MIMO, and more - truly ensuring you get #AllYouWant at a great price.

Availability and Pricing: The moto g32 will go on sale starting at 12 PM, August 16, 2022, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The phone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant priced at INR 12,999 and can be availed at just Rs 11, 749* including a bank offer of an instant discount up to Rs 1,250* with HDFC bank credit cards. Also, customers can avail themselves of the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs 2,549* The phone will be available in two wonderful colours, Mineral Gray, and Satin Silver. Know more at: Offer DetailsJio offer:

