Motorola inks deal with Jio to enable 5G services on its products in India

Motorola has signed an agreement with Reliance Jio to ensure that its 5G smartphones in India support Jio's advanced standalone 5G technology.

Standalone 5G is one of the models of deployment of 5G. Network services are provided through an end-to-end core 5G network in contrast to a non-standalone 5G where a 5G radio signal is delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure.

The joint statement said Motorola provides Jios' True 5G support in all its 5G smartphones, which includes support for 11-13 5G bands, by far the highest in the industry. Additionally, the entire 5G portfolio including affordable 5G smartphones such as moto g62 5G from Motorola come with advanced hardware and software capabilities to deliver the most reliable, fast, secure and comprehensive 5G coverage through the latest technologies.

The joint statement from the two firms said Motorola was the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world to launch a 5G-capable smartphone and had used its extensive knowledge and understanding of 5G technology to give the most advanced 5G features to Indian consumers across price points. The brand's 5G smartphone portfolio in India is comprehensive and cuts across multiple smartphone segments, including mass, mid, and premium, according to the statement.

Because of this collaboration, Motorola 5G smartphone users will be able to enjoy Jio's True 5G experience from its stand-alone 5G architecture with an advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network, from the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, and carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway".

Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said, "Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimized and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G - the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points..."

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said, "We are delighted to partner with Motorola, to further strengthen the True 5G device ecosystem in India. The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind..."

( With inputs from ANI )

