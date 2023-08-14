Motorola launches moto e13 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage making it India’s Most Affordable Smartphone with this memory configuration at just Rs. 8,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 14: Motorola, India's leading smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce the much-awaited expansion of its e-series lineup with the launch of the moto e13 in an all-new variant featuring an impressive 8GB RAM and a capacious 128GB storage. This latest addition to the e-series family promises to revolutionize the segment with its unparalleled performance, stunning design, and an unbeatable price point of just Rs 8,999.

The moto e13 is an epitome of excellence, combining unbeatable technology and seamless performance. Powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, this all-in-one smartphone guarantees a "hatke" experience like never before. With its massive 8GB RAM and abundant 128GB storage, users can seamlessly multitask, run graphic-intensive apps, and store all their favorite content without a hitch.

Designed to impress, the moto e13 stands out as a showstopper in every aspect. Weighing just 179.5g and boasting an ultra-thin 8.47mm profile, its sleek and stylish premium design perfectly complements your on-the-go lifestyle. Plus, its premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body ensures that the phone stands out no matter where you go.

Dive into an unparalleled audio-visual journey with a vibrant 6.5" IPS LCD display that delivers an immersive visual experience that's bound to leave you spellbound. The incredible display is complemented by Dolby Atmos® audio, elevating your favorite songs with deeper bass, crystal-clear clarity, and enhanced details. Plus, the massive 5000mAh battery ensures you can enjoy content on the go for days, without running out of charge.

The moto e13 redefines convenience, offering a standout design and superior comfort perfect for one-handed use. With its segment-first IP52 water-repellent design, you no longer need to worry about spills and splashes ruining your device when you're on the move.

Moreover, the moto e13 ensures you stay connected with the world effortlessly. With the support of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology, you can expect seamless and lightning-fast connectivity.

Capture life's moments in stunning detail with the 13MP AI-powered camera system, designed to deliver picture-perfect memories. Intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture recognize smiling faces and snap the perfect shot, while Face Beauty and Portrait mode enhance your photos automatically.

The moto e13 effortlessly fits into your pocket without compromising on battery life or screen real estate and provides a great software experience with Androidn 13 and support for the addictive moto gestures, such as chop-chop for flashlight and double twist for the camera.

The new moto e13 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for purchase at an incredible price of Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and Motorola.in. The smartphone is also available in its previously launched variants 2GB/ 4GB RAM, with 64GB storage.

Availability & Pricing

Choose a look that suits you as the moto e13 in 8GB + 128GB is available in three fascinating colors - Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. The smartphone will be available at an incredible price of just Rs. 8,999 starting 16th August 2023 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and motorola.in.

Know more at:

Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-e13/p/itm87151a7bb1a4f?pid=MOBGQFX6HYNXCYGX

Motorola.in: https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-e13/p

This incredible device will also be available at retail in thousands of Jio Mart Digital stores, and My Jio stores across the country. Consumers can walk into these retail stores to physically see and experience the moto e13.

To locate a My Jio Store near you, click the following link: https://bit.ly/3a9rOQn

Pricing

* 8GB Ram + 128GB Storage- Rs. 8,999

Offers:

Jio Offer:

Benefits worth Rs. 2,500

* 40 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 – TOTAL Rs. 2,000 (applicable for Rs. 419 plan)

* Rs. 500 Myntra gift voucher

Offer details for additional benefits worth Rs. 2,500: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e13-offer-2023

*Terms & Conditions Apply

Detailed Specification:

