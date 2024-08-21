BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 21: Motorola, India's best## 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the moto g45 5G. The moto g45 5G disrupts the affordable 5G smartphone market in India with its powerful Snapdragon® 6s Gen 3 processor, delivering incredible performance powered with the segment's highest 13 5G bands with VoNR for superior connectivity. The moto g45 comes with an ultra-premium design with Vegan Leather Finish in 3 beautiful Pantone curated colour variants for the first time in g-series smartphones while also being one of the thinnest and the lightest devices in segment. The smartphone also comes with other incredible and segment's leading features like 50MP Quad Pixel camera with 16MP selfie camera, 120Hz 6.5" Display with Gorilla® Glass 3 Protection and Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos® plus a host of differentiated software features such as Smart Connect^, moto secure, family spaces, moto unplugged, that make it one of the best* 5G smartphones in its segment.

Equipped with Segment's Fastest* 5G Performance featuring powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon® 6s Gen 3 octa core processor, the moto g45 5G enables fast and fluid performance with effortless multitasking, and gaming capabilities, boasting an impressive 480K+ AnTuTu score which is the highest among the competition in this segment., Also, with its superfast 5G powered with the highest 13 5G Bands with VoNR and 4X4 MIMO and up to 4 carrier aggregation making it the segment's best* 5G performer. The moto g45 5G comes with two RAM variants and ample storage with in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature and a massive 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage expandable up to 1TB with microSD card.

In terms of design, the moto g45 5G stands out with its ultra-premium look and vegan leather finish. This design not only offers a premium in-hand feel but also ensures durability with IP52 water resistance, protecting against accidental spills, splashes, and light rain. Furthermore, the moto g45 5G boasts a sleek, ultra-slim profile at just 8mm thin and a feather-light weight of only 183 grams. It is available in three stunning, Pantone-validated colors: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.

The moto g45 5G enables users to experience smooth gameplay, multitasking and seamless scrolling on its 6.5" punch hole display with segment's leading 120Hz refresh rate display Additionally, the phone is safeguarded by the segment's best Gorilla® Glass 3 protection, ensuring durability and peace of mind. The expansive screen, boasting extremely thin bezels and a modern punch hole display, enhances viewing pleasure for movies, games, and video chats. In addition, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen. With a low-latency 240 Hz touch rate, users can experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by two large stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® delivering multidimensional sound and studio-quality audio. For the first time in this segment, Hi-Res Audio is introduced, bringing your content to an entirely new level of audio excellence. This Hi-Res certified sound system ensures an extended dynamic range, providing unparalleled clarity for music enthusiasts. With intelligent power amplification and synchronized stereo speakers, this device ensures sharp, clear, and robust sound. It delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience for your preferred content.

The moto g45 5G sets a new standard in affordable smartphone photography with its advanced 50MP Quad Pixel camera, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant detail in any light. The Quad Pixel technology offers 4x better low-light sensitivity, capturing stunningly detailed photos day and night. The moto g45 5G also comes with the innovative Image auto enhance feature that provides consumers the option to capture pictures in natural or enhanced/boosted colours depending on their preference, giving them the most advanced photography experience in the segment. Also, the moto g45 5G features best in the segment 16MP front camera for clearer than ever selfies and a dedicated 2MP Macro Vision camera further enhance your photography, enabling sharp self-portraits and intricate close-ups. Motorola has also introduced premium software features in the camera such as audio zoom, spot colour, auto smile capture, gesture capture and auto night vision mode.

With its robust 5000mAh battery, the moto g45 5G redefines power, ensuring all-day performance and quick recharges with TurboPower™ 20W technology. Designed for those who need reliable, extended battery life, the device supports uninterrupted playlists, video calls, and binge-watching. Users can also rapidly fuel up and stay worry-free about battery life while on the move.

The moto g45 5G is launching with additional innovations such as Smart connect (available only in the 8GB variant) for the first time at this price point. Smart connect helps you share any content effortlessly or Stream anything on the bigger screen including the desktop, laptop and tablet. also, it comes with Ready For PC (available in the 8GB variant) which allows users to enjoy their favorite mobile games and entertainment on a big-screen TV or access phone apps and PC files on the same display. The moto g45 5G also promotes digital well-being with Moto Unplugged and offers ultimate personalization through the latest My UX, complete with popular Moto gestures. For effortless security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint reader/power button combo.

The moto g45 5G comes with the Android 14 and a guaranteed upgrade to Android 15, along with three years of security updates, the moto g45 5G stands out for its blend of personalization, protection, and accessibility. The device's latest software enhances user experience with privacy updates for health, safety, and data, as well as expanded accessibility features. It integrates Moto Secure 3.0, featuring new anti-phishing and auto-lock functionalities, and includes Family Space 2.0 to create a secure environment for children.

Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said "We are thrilled to unveil the moto g45 5G - Motorola's fastest* and most capable 5G smartphone in the affordable segment. We believe in democratizing technology and our aim is to bring best in class 5G experiences to a wider audience across the country at an accessible price point. This smartphone is a complete, no compromise 5G device that provides Indian consumers with best in class performance, design, display and camera, along with the most advanced 5G connectivity. We are confident that moto g45 5G will set new benchmarks in the affordable 5G smartphone segment in India by enabling consumers to access premium 5G features at an accessible price point.".

To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart: - https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g45-coming-soon-store

Motorola website: - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-g45-5g/p

Availability:

moto g45 5G will be available in three beautiful colours: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green and Viva magenta, featuring the premium vegan leather design in all 3 colour variants.

The moto g45 5G will be available in two memory variants with built-in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 28th August 2024, 12PM onwards.

Launch Price:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 10,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 12,999

Affordability Offer: Applicable from 28th August 2024 till 10 September 2024

Rs 1000 instant discount on Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit card and credit card EMI Transactions.

Effective Price with offer:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 11,999

Operator Offer:

Operator Name: Reliance Jio

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5,000

Rs 2,000 CASHBACK + Rs. 3,000 Vouchers

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g45-offer-2024

Disclaimers:

*In terms of AnTuTu scores of phones under INR 10K within the Motorola 5G smartphone portfolio in India

# Including exchange offer

^ Smart connect and Ready for is only available in the 8GB variant

## As per Techarc Best 5G smartphone report 2023

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM

