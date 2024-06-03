"MOURI Tech" Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of "Versant Systems", Strengthening Presence in APAC Region

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3: MOURI Tech (mouritech.com), a global enterprise IT services provider, announced the acquisition of Versant Systems (versantsys.com), a Singapore-based IT services company. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in MOURI Tech's expansion strategy, as it strengthens the company's presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and meets the growing demands of its global clientele.

Anil Yerramreddy, Global CEO of MOURI Tech, said: "We are excited to welcome Versant Systems into the MOURI Tech family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to growth and global expansion. With Versant's expertise in manufacturing and logistics sectors along with our diverse portfolio, we believe that we are well-positioned to provide enhanced services and solutions to our clients worldwide."

"Joining forces with MOURI Tech opens up opportunities for Versant Systems, particularly in expanding our R&D capabilities. We are thrilled about the synergies this partnership will bring and the value it will create for our clients. Together, we will strive to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our customer stakeholders," said Sashidhar Bandi, CEO of Versant Systems.

The acquisition of Versant Systems not only expands MOURI Tech's global footprint but also enables it to enhance its service capabilities and strengthen its position in the APAC region. It provides Versant Systems with access to MOURI Tech's Centre of Excellence, enabling them to leverage best practices and innovative solutions. Additionally, this move enables both companies to benefit from cost arbitrage in the changing global market scenario, ensuring a competitive edge in the industry.

