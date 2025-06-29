MP CM hails Gujarat’s legacy, to open industrial facilitation arm in Ahmedabad

Surat, June 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing a gathering of industrialists in Surat, Gujarat, delivered a spirited tribute to Gujarat’s historical and economic legacy while outlining Madhya Pradesh’s ambitious roadmap for industrial growth, agricultural expansion, and wildlife conservation.

In a speech laced with cultural pride and economic vision, the Chief Minister announced that Madhya Pradesh would soon open a dedicated investment facilitation office in Ahmedabad to strengthen ties with Gujarat’s business community.

“Surat has a history of resurgence. Without Gujarat, there is no ‘uddhar’ (upliftment),” he said, adding that the entrepreneurial ethos of Gujarat, rooted in Sanatan values, offers valuable lessons in wealth creation and resilience.

He invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, crediting Gujarat for its pivotal role in India’s independence and unification.

“Because of Sardar Patel, we made a country. The world has seen it,” he said, noting that India’s rise to the top five global economies is a testament to such foundational leadership.

Gujarat stands as a radiant jewel not just in India's crown but on the global stage, admired for its cultural richness, economic vitality, and enduring legacy, he said.

Yadav also highlighted the transformation in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the expansion of air connectivity.

Citing the increase in flights from 18 to 98 in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, as a symbol of economic ascent, he praised the infrastructural progress.

“Wherever a Gujarati goes, he thrives with minimal resources and builds his own identity,” he remarked.

Turning to Madhya Pradesh’s development agenda, the Chief Minister announced that the state would extend direct benefit transfers (DBT) to entrepreneurs across all sectors, including MSMEs and heavy industry.

“We have delivered Viability Gap Funding (VGF) as promised, and we will continue to deliver, on time and in full,” he assured.

He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is advancing across all industrial scales - from micro enterprises to large-scale manufacturing - with 23 key sectors identified for focused development. The state’s agriculture sector, he said, has recorded a remarkable 39 per cent growth rate, driven by irrigation expansion, procurement reforms, and diversification into horticulture and allied activities.

He also spotlighted the state’s ecological achievements, noting that cheetahs, once extinct in India, now roam in two locations in Madhya Pradesh: Kuno National Park in Sheopur and Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

“This is the new face of Madhya Pradesh,” he said, underscoring the state’s balance between development and conservation.

The Chief Minister’s remarks were part of a broader outreach to Gujarat’s industrial base, aiming to attract investment into Madhya Pradesh’s emerging sectors such as textiles, renewable energy, petrochemicals, and logistics.

The event also served as a cultural bridge, celebrating shared values and economic aspirations between the two states.

Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, in his presentation, said that Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a premier investment destination with a robust industrial infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

He highlighted the state’s 10,000-acre land bank and seamless allotment process, calling Madhya Pradesh “your second home” for industrial growth. The state currently hosts 340 industrial parks, with land allotment so streamlined that you can apply in the morning and receive your allotment letter by the evening, Singh said.

The government’s digital Invest Portal has been instrumental in simplifying the process, allowing investors to search, apply, and track land allotments online.

Singh emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s sectoral strengths, including a reliable water supply of 1,000 million cubic meters, a well-connected gas pipeline network, and a growing petrochemical ecosystem.

The state is also investing heavily in logistics infrastructure and skill development to support industrial expansion.

Under the Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion (CCIP), tailor-made facilities are being extended to projects with investments ranging from Rs 75 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The Babai-Mohasa region in Narmadapuram district has already seen 600 acres allotted for renewable energy equipment manufacturing, with an additional 650 acres earmarked for expansion.

Singh also noted that Madhya Pradesh has recorded zero mandays lost due to industrial unrest, underscoring the state’s stable labour environment. This, combined with its proactive governance and sector-specific incentives, makes it a compelling choice for both domestic and international investors.

