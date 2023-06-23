MP Tourism Board organizes fam tour to promote film shooting and infrastructure development

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23: With the aim of exploring possibilities and opportunities for film shooting, investment in infrastructural development, and encouraging local artists in MP, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organised a familiarization tour (FAM tour) and workshop for film fraternity professionals. The two-day program commenced from June 21.

Renowned producer and actor Vani Tripathi Tikoo alongside Producer, Magic Hour Films, Mumbai, Samir Sarkar, Head Content Alliance, Jio Studios Mumbai, Shobha Sant, Head of Production, Sony Pictures Entertainment Mumbai, Sheel Nimbalkar, Film Producer (Telugu) from Guru Films, Sunitha Tati, Vice President (Originals), Lionsgate India, Mrinalini Khanna, Director (Production Management), Netflix Parth Arora, Producer and Founder of Jugaad Motion Pictures Dheer Momaya attend the FAM tour and the workshop in Bhopal.

On 21 June 2023, the Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department and the Managing Director of MP Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla discussed further possibilities and scope of filmmaking in Madhya Pradesh. He also enlightened the group about the opportunities for infrastructure development in the state. The delegates visited the Tribal Museum and UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Sanchi Stupas.

Tourism Board's Deputy Director (Films) Yuvraj Padole highlighted that the team met with the Chief Minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his daily ritual of planting saplings in morning today. They also participated in a session called 'Expert Shot Session' at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center (Minto Hall). The session was attended by the students pursuing film courses, and film and theatre artists in Madhya Pradesh. The Managing Director of MPSTDC, Kaushlendra V Singh, and MP Tourism Board's Additional Managing Director Vivek Shrotriya were also be present.

"Madhya Pradesh is a state of picturesque landscapes and natural beauty. The state attracts film makers not only for the immaculate locations but especially for the ease of film making. The film facilitation cell of MP works day and night to facilitate the film makers by assisting for acquiring permissions and subsidises. The delegates were mesmerised by hospitality and shooting friendliness of MP and were tempted by the prospects like wilderness, nature, wild life, temples, forts, rivers and historical significance. They showed keen interest in the policy and promised to come back to Madhya Pradesh for their new projects." Said Sheo Shekhar Shukla (IAS)

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Department, Govt of MP and Managing Director, MP Tourism Board.

