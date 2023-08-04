Mr Arnav Fadnavis, CEO of infinite-VARIABLE, Honored with Lokmat ‘Achievers Of Pune’ Award For Elevating Entertainment Domain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Mr. Arnav Fadnavis, the visionary CEO of infinite-VARIABLE, has been honored with the esteemed “Lokmat Achievers of Pune” Award for his remarkable contributions to the field of entertainment. The award ceremony, hosted by renowned media house Lokmat, took place at a Hyatt Regency, Pune, where individuals from various domains were recognized for their extraordinary achievements.

The “Lokmat Achievers of Pune” award ceremony was graced by eminent personalities such as senior actor Padmashri Dr. Mohan Agashe, Tabla Artist Padmashri Vijay Ghate, and Associate Commissioner Mr. Sandeep Karnik, who served as the esteemed chief guests of the event.

At the heart of Mr. Fadnavis’s recognition lies “The Base,” an innovative initiative he established to provide a platform for artists from diverse backgrounds to showcase their talents and connect with success. “The Base” has emerged as a unique space where artists can perform different art forms, fostering collaboration and creativity. It has become a nurturing ground for emerging to well established talents, offering them invaluable support and opportunities for growth. The Base is located at a prime location in Pune serving 24*7 doses of entertainment and multiple shows which include multiple activities like stand-up comedy, indoor shoots, theatre shows, musicals, dance performances, poetry meetups and much more along with workshops for enthusiasts who learn different artistic skills. Many celebrities who have visited The Base describe it as “A flexible and intimate space for artists where they can share a connection with their audience while performing.”

Under Mr. Fadnavis’s leadership, infinite-VARIABLE has played a pivotal role in elevating the entertainment industry by promoting fresh talents and facilitating collaborations among artists. His dedication to nurturing creativity and supporting budding artists has made him a driving force in the entertainment community.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Arnav Fadnavis expressed his gratitude in which he stated “The Achievers award presented for this work has been an honor to the infinite-VARIABLE team,I thank Lokmat for honoring me with this award and recognising my work, and as Padmashri Dr. Mohan Agashe & Padmashri Vijay Ghate stated – Awards are great for today, and one should keep going on with work. The words from these two great personalities motivated me to keep going ahead with great energy and good work. Being a young entrepreneur I feel the youth and emerging talent of this country should get a chance to showcase their skills out there and hence I call all the Artists to The Base to come Explore, Entertain & Connect with your community & audience.”

About Infinite-VARIABLE:

infinite-VARIABLE is a Real Estate & IT solutions company based in Pune, India. The company provides requirement based customized solutions. Conceptualized in 2018 & founded in 2020 by Mr. Arnav Fadnavis, infinite-VARIABLE manages spaces through custom solutions to help enthusiastic humans create and collaborate. These are for various communities and domains including arts and culture, gaming, technology, culinary, and much more.

