Mr. Sanjay Mahajan, Director Supreme HR Consultants bagged the prestigious AtmaNirbhar Bharat Award 2022

December 01: Sanjay Mahajan, Director of Supreme HR Consultants Pvt Ltd, was a proud recipient of the highly acclaimed AtmaNirbhar Bharat Excellences Award 2022. The award was presented to Mr Mahajan in recognition of his “outstanding skills in HR Services” by the Honourable Central Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel. The celebrity-packed felicitation ceremony was held on 26th Nov 2022 at The Park, New Delhi. The mammoth event witnessed many well-known dignitaries, including Union Minister as the Chief Guest, diplomats and ambassadors from many friendly countries.

The much-awaited event was organized by the notable digital portal in India, Times Applaud. The respected media company hosted the most prestigious recognition awards program to honour some prominent organizations and individuals who have not only achieved self-reliance by showcasing amazing skills in varied sectors but also hold within them the probability to achieve PM Modi’s mission of making INDIA Atmanirbhar. The event’s official sponsors were Spay technology Pvt. ltd. and Patil Empire.

AtmaNirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards 2022 are considered a distinctive award ceremony in India. All the winners are leaders par excellence and are selected by an eminent jury.

Supreme HR Consultants is a certified leading, established & professionally managed, end-to-end HR solutions & management services provider consultancy. Established by Mr Sanjay Mahajan in 2000 at Kolhapur, it is a certified ISO 9001 -2015 company.

The company offers all HR-related activities, contract labour supply & Regulation, Compliance Audit, Payroll services & Payroll Compliance, etc. Apart from the above, following all laid Government procedures and guidelines, they maintain muster rolls, pay-sheet, attendance cards, leave-book, bonus sheets in C form, inspection books, and other legal compliances for concerned establishments management as per the requirement of the client. Moreover, the team of professionals effectively handles almost all HR issues, including recruitment and administration of employees, and conducts disciplinary actions against employees when needed.

Sanjay Mahajan, the Director of Supreme HR Consultants Pvt. Ltd is known for its long-term vision and industry relationships. Following all business ethics and principles, he is excellently carrying out comprehensive compensation benchmark exercises for the valuation profession. His understanding of Human Resource Management practices in the contemporary situation of globalization is matchless. http://www.supreme-hr.co.in/

