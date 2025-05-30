MRG Crown Luxury 2.0: The Epitome of Elite Living on Dwarka Expressway

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 30: The luxury real estate market in the NCR region is gaining ground, where cities like Gurugram are seeing a meteoric rise. The city witnessed a strong demand for luxury homes last year, with sales rising 66% to nearly Rs. 1.07 Lakh Crore, as per PropEquity. As per the data, housing sales rose to Rs. 1,06,739 crore last year from Rs. 64,314 crore in 2023 calendar year. Due to its growing affluence, improved infrastructure, and changing lifestyle preferences, the city has become a magnet for premium homebuyers.

At the core of this transformation lies the Dwarka Expressway corridor, renowned for its upscale residential developments. Its seamless connectivity to Delhi, IGI Airport, and upcoming metro lines makes it especially attractive. What's driving interest here is the rise of premium developments that strike the perfect balance between privacy and convenience, catering to those who seek sophistication without compromise. Further, this growth is attributed to a growing corporate presence and ample employment opportunities in the region. In addition, with the influx of high-net-worth individuals and NRIs looking to invest back home and an emerging class of affluent millennials, the demand for premium homes soared to record levels in the region.

Aligning with this growth appetite, leading real estate players are raising the bar of urban living on the Dwarka Expressway. Among the key contributors, MRG Group has made a strong statement with its flagship project, MRG Crown, in Sector 106. With a Rs. 500 crore investment, the project redefined the luxury residential experience in the corridor. Building on that success, the group has unveiled MRG Crown Luxury 2.0, expanding its presence in the premium housing segment and underscoring its commitment to crafting elegant, future-ready homes.

Spread across 8.16 acres, MRG Crown features 468 elegantly crafted independent floor units and 117 plots. The development also offers 3 BHK low-rise residences starting at 2.29 crore, designed for an exclusive low-density living experience, seamlessly blending privacy, luxury, and urban connectivity. Possession is slated for 2027, giving residents a clear timeline for moving into a thoughtfully curated urban haven.

At the heart of the project lies the 1.5-acre Leisure Island, a green sanctuary within the gated community, alongside a 22,000 sq. ft. clubhouse curated for high-end indulgence, offering a half Olympic-sized swimming pool, sports courts, wellness zones, lounge areas, and fine dining options. Additional features include EV charging stations, visitor parking, private terrace gardens, and dedicated basement workspaces, catering to the needs of modern urban lifestyles.

Moreover, MRG Crown Luxury 2.0 is an epitome of exceptional architectural design. The project is envisioned by renowned Padma Bhushan awardee Hafeez Contractor, whose architectural finesse lends the development a distinctive and timeless appeal. Complementing this is the lush, immersive landscape design by Juilee Deoskar, celebrated for crafting nature-infused environments that elevate everyday living. Together, their vision brings to life a harmonious blend of form, function, and serenity, setting a new benchmark for upscale residential design in Gurugram.

Besides, the project is strategically positioned along the Dwarka Expressway and enjoys exceptional connectivity. Located at the nexus of key transit hubs such as IGI Airport, Gurgaon Railway Station, and the proposed metro corridor, MRG Crown offers residents seamless accessibility to Delhi, Gurugram, and beyond, making it one of the most connected premium addresses in the region.

Therefore, as the Dwarka Expressway rapidly transforms into a prime luxury housing corridor, MRG Group is emerging as a frontrunner in shaping its skyline. With over four decades of trust and innovation, the group continues to redefine modern urban living. "MRG Crown Luxury 2.0 reflects our vision of crafting future-ready spaces that blend luxury with lifestyle," says Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group. "It marks a bold step in our journey to deliver accessible, aspirational living while paving the way for a more design-forward, community-centric future."

