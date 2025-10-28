MrMed Expands Its Reach with New Bengaluru Cold-Chain Hub to Improve Access to GLP-1 and Critical Care Medicines

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: MrMed, India's largest online super-specialty pharmacy, has opened a state-of-the-art cold-chain distribution hub in Bengaluru. The new facility strengthens the company's ability to deliver temperature-sensitive medicines especially GLP-1 therapies quickly and safely across South India.

As diabetes and obesity continue to rise at an alarming rate, with over 100 million people in India living with diabetes, the need for reliable access to advanced therapies has never been more critical. MrMed's Bengaluru hub addresses this challenge by ensuring same-day cold-chain delivery for eligible GLP-1 orders within the city and faster dispatches to surrounding regions including Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Bringing Chronic Care Closer to Patients

GLP-1 drugs are highly temperature-sensitive and must be stored between 2-8°C to preserve their potency. Even a short temperature variation can reduce their effectiveness and affect a patient's treatment progress.

"India is entering a new phase of chronic care, and patients deserve timely access to advanced therapies without worrying about potency loss or delivery delays," said Devashish Singh, Co-founder and CEO of MrMed. "This hub reflects our mission to ensure that no patient loses a day of therapy because of logistics barriers. We're bringing dependable specialty care closer to patients and caregivers across South India."

For patients managing long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer, or autoimmune diseases, consistent access to genuine and temperature-controlled medicines can make a world of difference. By improving delivery speed and reliability, MrMed aims to reduce anxiety around missed doses and help patients stay on therapy without interruption.

Designed for Precision and Safety

The Bengaluru facility is equipped with advanced cold-chain systems designed to maintain end-to-end temperature control from warehouse to doorstep. The infrastructure includes:

- Temperature Controlled Logistics to ensure every order stays within 2-8°C.

- Insulated storage zones and validated packaging for delicate biologics and injectables.

- Trained pharma logistics teams specializing in the handling of GLP-1 agonists such as semaglutide, dulaglutide, and tirzepatide.

"Our systems are built to protect drug potency at every step," said Saurab Jain, Co-founder and CBO of MrMed. "Whether it's GLP-1 delivery in Bengaluru or faster regional fulfillment, our goal is to combine speed with precision. Through route optimization, real-time tracking, and an expert delivery network, we're ensuring that every patient receives their medicine on time and in perfect condition."

Supporting Broader Access to Specialty Medicines

Beyond GLP-1 therapies, the new hub will cater to a wide range of critical and chronic care treatments, including oncology, nephrology, immunology, and endocrinology. This marks MrMed's third major distribution center, following Chennai and Delhi, further expanding its national cold-chain footprint.

By strengthening its southern network, MrMed continues its mission of bridging the gap between advanced healthcare and patient accessibility. Each hub plays a crucial role in ensuring that genuine medicines reach patients quickly, securely, and under optimal storage conditions.

Empowering Patients with Trust and Transparency

Founded in 2021 by Devashish Singh and Saurab Jain, MrMed has rapidly emerged as India's most trusted platform for chronic and critical care medicines. The company focuses on delivering authentic medicines, patient-first service, and complete visibility from order to delivery.

MrMed's emphasis on clinical integrity, safety, and convenience has made it a preferred choice for thousands of patients managing long-term therapies. With the launch of the Bengaluru cold-chain hub, the company takes another step forward in its mission to make advanced care accessible, reliable, and stress-free for every Indian household.

MrMed is India's largest online super-specialty pharmacy focused on chronic and critical care treatments across oncology, endocrinology, nephrology, gastroenterology, and other complex therapy areas. Founded in 2021, MrMed is committed to improving treatment access through authentic medicines, cold-chain enabled delivery, transparent processes, and dedicated patient support.

Website: www.mrmed.in.

