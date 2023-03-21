Mr.Nilesh Patil, The First to Introduce a Live Practical Trading Programme in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Every experienced trader knows one thing without practice and strong psychology, just learning theories and strategies are worthless. And every other Stock Market Course or Program in the market does the same thing, all they are doing is teaching you 5% which is theories and strategies which you can find on a simple search on google, and neglecting psychology which is 95% important when doing trading. That’s what Mr. Nilesh Patil decided to change when he started his Live Practical Trading Program. He has recently completed 100 Live Practical Trading Sessions successfully and we can say that he is the only one to do so not only in India but all of Asia or the world.

When asked by our interviewer, What made him start this program and How did he execute it, he answered politely, ” I have been trading for the last 10 years and giving out personal mentoring to limited people for almost 5 years, but when covid stuck, I noticed that suddenly everyone is interested in the stock market which is a good thing, but some individuals started the business out of people’s will to learn and trade by charging them hefty fees training or giving out an advisory. Because of this, many people who were new to the trading world made huge losses to their capital, homes, or even lives. That’s when I decided if I had the power to do something which could open people’s eyes, which would show how scary the trading world is if not done properly and how they can earn more than their daily wages if only they follow some simple trading rules instead of running behind strategies and other things.

As for your second question, it was simple I’m a trader, not a trainer; what I do best is trading and making money, so I started doing the same; in our program, I trade in front of people with real money using psychology, and they can do the same to gain actual trading practice and experience while getting guidance from me. Trading can become a steady source of income for you if you stop running behind theories and strategies and start trading with psychology and discipline.”

More about Mr. Nilesh Patil, he is a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) who has used his psychological practice in trading to make money for himself and his company, which is worth $15 Mn (150Cr INR) as of today.

He knows he can’t reach every person through his Live Practical Trading Program. Hence he shares his live trading videos on his YouTube channel daily for free, so everyone can be benefited from them. You can check his YouTube channel, Nilesh Patil | Share Market or follow him on other social media handles.

You can also join his Live Options Trading Program if seats are available through the proper channel.

