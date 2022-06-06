Mrs India Inc is back with its semi-finalist, Ashwini Lakshmaiah who is all set to compete at the grand finale of Mrs India World 2022

Mrs India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to be held on June 15, 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across the globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs World 2022.

Mrs India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs World. The Semi-Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi-Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

Dreams, desires, and aspirations are what Mrs India Inc offers to all married women. Ashwini Lakshmaiah, the astonishing Semi-Finalist of Mrs India Inc. 2022, is one such example who has accomplished her passion for modelling and to be a part of the prestigious beauty pageant across the nation. A Gazette officer with over 14 years in service, Ashwini is a fierce lady with an extraordinary zeal to achieve something big in life. Born to a loveable single mother who passed on her strength and also taught her to be independent, she is an introvert by nature who found solace by losing herself in her imaginary world of books. Her love for dance, passion for martial arts, yoga and fashion got her to explore and turn over a new leaf by being a part of Mrs India beauty pageant.

She believes in herself and is determined to achieve all that she has dreamt of. Ashwini says consistency has been her key to success and prays that luck favors her in the coming days. Now she is here at Mrs India Inc. learning, preparing and getting ready to be the best version of herself. She believes Mrs India Inc is a platform to fulfil her dreams, to be a brand herself, a brand that is of Service.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor