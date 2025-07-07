Mrs. India 'One in a Million' 2025 - Season 5 winner Apurva Samdurkar Kulkarni crowned in - Platinum Category

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 7: Forever India Events presented the prestigious Mrs. India 'One in a Million' 2025 - Season 5, powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by Jai Dental Care, Pitch X Wellness by Dr. Tannu Gupta, and ICONIC Hospitality Management.

This grand 4-day marathon celebration unfolded at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi, featuring 57 outstanding finalists selected from across India and overseas. These finalists emerged from an overwhelming 3,700+ auditioning women, each bringing her unique story, strength, and elegance to the national platform.

The event was brilliantly orchestrated by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, who envisioned a platform where women could celebrate their identity, intelligence, and individuality, while embracing their aspirations on both national and international stages.

Among the brilliant stars who graced the Grand Stage Apurva Samdurkar Kulkarni shone the brightest, earning the coveted Platinum Category Winner's Crown of Season 5.

A Journey of Power, Passion & Poise

In the National Costume Round, Apurva brought to life a stirring theme:

"Victorious Warriors - The Warrior Queen of Goa", drawing inspiration from the traditional Ghode Modni folk dance a moving tribute to strength, culture, and feminine valor.

In the Ethnic Round, she radiated grace in a divine ensemble by Deeva Sarees Couture, epitomizing the timeless beauty of Indian tradition.

For the Evening Gown Round, Apurva graced the stage in a dazzling custom-sequinned cocktail gown exuding confidence, class, and charisma.

She not only excelled in all competitive rounds but also secured special titles, including:

* Mrs. Popular

* Mrs. Body Beautiful

* Best Walk

Together, these accolades solidified her place as a complete and deserving titleholder.

A Dream Reignited

For Apurva, this victory is not just a personal milestone, but the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream. Her journey to the crown is a testament to unwavering dedication, hard work, and the courage to dream again.

Academic & Professional Excellence

* Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science) - PLIT, Buldhana

* Master of Technology (Computer Science) - Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur

* Business Sketchnote Certification - Visual Thinking School, Netherlands

Currently, she serves as an IT Implementation Specialist for a US-based firm, seamlessly blending technical expertise with creative flair.

Beyond the Crown - A Multifaceted Queen

* Passionate Artist

* Trained Kathak Dancer

* Design Thinking & Visual Communication Enthusiast

* Advocate for Women in Tech & Arts

Words of Gratitude

With immense humility, Apurva expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Mrs. India 'One in a Million' platform for creating such a powerful and uplifting journey for women.

She extended special thanks to Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit the driving force behind every contestant's transformation.

Apurva also acknowledged her mentors and grooming experts from Tiska Grooming Academy, whose guidance played a vital role in her evolution:

Hide quoted text

* Ramp Training expert Supermodel Donna Masih

* Fashion Designer Wrickie Angrish

* Grooming Mentor Model & Actor Sachin Khurana

* Celebrity Stylist Bharat Gupta

* Smiling Expert Dr. Suruchi Bawa

* Creative content Educator & Mentor Suchana Bera

* Makeup Expert Anupama Katyal (Former Creative Director, Lakme)

* Backstage Excellence - The Ramp and Assisting Team from Pearl Academy

* Show Direction - Rashmi Virmani

A Special Thank You to Family

Apurva shared her deepest gratitude to her family, whose love and unwavering belief became her foundation through every step of this journey.

She especially thanked her mother, Smt. Uma Sunil Samdurkar, for being her first teacher, source of strength, and constant inspiration.

She also extended heartfelt appreciation to her husband, Mr. Sushant Arvind Kulkarni, for being her strongest pillar of support, cheerleader, and companion in every endeavour.she thanked the esteemed jury members for the grand finale which was hosted by actor Sachin Khurana and graced by Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, she also served on the esteemed jury panel. Other notable jury members included Sanjay Berry, Supermodel Donna Masih, Entrepreneur Syed Zareen, Dr. Suruchi Bawa, Motivational Speaker Purnima Padmasana, and Mr. Prashant Chaudhary, co-founder of the platform.

Looking Ahead - Embracing New Horizons

With the crown comes not just glory, but purpose. Apurva is excited to explore new avenues in the world of fashion, beauty, and creative expression. She looks forward to collaborating in fashion shows, modelling assignments, brand campaigns, and is open to diverse opportunities that align with her passion, personality, and platform as a titleholder.

In conclusion she stated "This crown represents every woman who dared to believe that her story matters. It's never too late to rise." - Apurva Samdurkar Kulkarni

For media inquiries, interviews, or features, please contact:

Email: contact@mrsindiamillion.com

Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor