Mrs Universe India Aditi Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport as she leaves for the Mrs Universe competition

Every year, individuals from across the nation show up on the stages of prestigious pageant shows, and Mrs Universe is one of them. Speaking of which, after months of gruelling preparation, Mrs Universe India Aditi Sharma too is all set to take the glamour world by storm with her unprecedented persona.

After winning Mrs Universe India 2022, this young and talented woman will represent the country at Mrs Universe 2022-23. Mrs Universe India Aditi Sharma was spotted at Mumbai airport on the 28th of January's evening before flying to Bulgaria for the contest. The media and the netizens showered her with love and cheer as she took her farewell. After all, it's not easy to stand out from a sea of women to represent a country on such an idolised platform, right?

Mrs Universe India Aditi Sharma seems very enthused and optimistic about the competition. She says, "It's a huge opportunity that I'm bestowed with by Audreycious, and Mrs India she is India. I'm very grateful to them and feel extremely indebted."

She further added, "Winning the prestigious title of Mrs Universe would mean the world to me since I had this childhood dream of representing India on an international platform, and winning the same would mean being able to put a strong image of India on the universe platform. In addition to that, I would like to be able to make an impact on more and more women that if you dare to dream and work hard towards it, anything is possible."

Audreycious and Mrs India she is India have collaborated to represent Mrs Universe India Aditi Sharma. The founder of Audreycious, Audrey D'Silva, says, "When we talk about a married woman, you want to see someone who is an excellent person. She doesn't just need to be pretty; she also needs to know how to represent herself. Moreover, Aditi is a professor by profession and is already educating people. After winning the title, she will educate with good purpose, making her the perfect face for our brand."

Mrs Universe India Aditi Sharma is a woman of substance. She is not only a professor who is imparting valuable knowledge but also a mother and a homemaker. She is an inspiration to all the other women. We wish her the best of luck and hope that she wins the crown.

