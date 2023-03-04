Mrs. Vandana Sharma bestowed at Women Iconza Award 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: IF YOU WANT TO MEET “TIME”, THEN MEET MRS. VANDANA SHARMA IS TIME HERSELF – THE ONE WHO CAN CONTROL TIME AND DO WHATEVER SHE WANTS TO. SHE HAS SAID SO MANY TIMES – “I AM TIME MYSELF” – RIGHTLY SAID AND PROVED SO MANY TIMES. THE REAL SUPERWOMAN OF THE 21ST CENTURY.

Quick Facts – Mrs. Vandana Sharma is an extraordinary business acumen who is bestowed with the divine power of healing people from diseases & miseries. She is the Superwoman of the 21ST Century and the most powerful Energy healer of all time with amazing Super Powers to accomplish anything and everything. Even the IMPOSSIBLE things. She has the Super Power to even defy all the laws of this universe. She is the Daughter of Power Of Powers – the most powerful and the purest form of divine energy in this universe.

The prestigious Women Iconza Award 2023 function, held on 10 February 2023 at a 5-star Orchid hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai, was presented by Times Applaud to felicitate today’s individuals for their brilliance and competence to inspire, lead, and encourage people worldwide. Mrs. Vandana Sharma was conferred with the felicitation for Healing, Health and Wellness by acclaimed Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel.

She is A Business Tycoon, Philanthropist, Influencer, a self-learned healing professional, Vandana is the inventor of the most powerful energy healing technique – Power Of Powers – The Limitless Science. She is also the inventor of SaEnergy Astrology and SaEnergy Vastu, which is the unique and most advanced astrology and Vastu science in the world. Sekhem Healing Centre is the biggest example of her distinctive healing powers and over the years she has been transforming and healing thousands of lives through her extraordinary services. A miraculous healer, she is on a mission to spread love & equality between humans.

Vandana is the true avatar of Power Of Powers, she is powerful and naturally inspires female empowerment. She is an amazing woman who is dedicated to her work and her healing is like a magical experience for every client. The daughter of Power of Powers is an inspiration for many.

Since the very beginning, I have been keen to find the real purpose of my life. She had many health problems including Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Diabetes, Hernia, Hypothyroidism, Low Blood Pressure, and Heart problem, in addition to acute calcium and Vitamin B12 deficiency inspite of taking high doses of calcium every day. Also I had severe allergy with Vit.B12 tablets and supplements, so was unable to replenish it. One day, while meditating I felt an extremely powerful energy surge into my body. I was able to interact with the Power Of Powers- The most powerful and the purest form of Divine energy in the universe, and heal myself of all diseases. I was able to heal my Hernia without any medication or surgery and my deficiencies also got replenished automatically by this power. I believe I have been bestowed with the power & blessings of The Supremest Divine Energy in this Universe – The Power Of Powers. This interaction with the Power of Powers was a life-changing event in my life. Then I established Sekhem Healing Centre. Ever since then, I have been leading multiple programs & services and healing people of their miseries & diseases.

The power of Powers energy healing technique is a unique intervention of science by me. In a very short span of time, I have been able to heal more than 19000 people across the globe. I have been able to touch the lives of many serious patients and cure them of Cancer, Autism, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, OCD, Alzheimer’s, Thalassemia, and heart issues. I have even revived brain-dead persons and brought coma patients into consciousness. I have changed weather flight timings and saved people from floods and hurricanes, and also rescued people from crashing in the stock market. For more details, visit www.sekhemhealingcentre.com

