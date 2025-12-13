Ms Dhoni Inspires The Youth of Parul University At Its Mission Possible 2025, Telling The Nation, “Yahan Possible Hai”

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 13: Parul University takes the lead as Captain Cool arrives on its campus for “Mission Possible 2025”. Marking the most defining moment in its history, the university welcomed India's most celebrated cricket icon, M.S. Dhoni, making a nation-wide statement, “Yahan Possible Hai”. The evening celebrated the ambition, determination and the power of the students with the legend who embodies these very qualities as he engaged in a dynamic conversation with Maniesh Paul on the stage of Mission Possible 2025.

M.S. Dhoni, the cricketing legend and the name behind India's iconic victories, has inspired generations, making the youth believe that no challenge is too tough to conquer and that with great grit and determination, anything is possible. During his interaction with the students, he shared, “Motivation is a very individualistic thing and as an individual you have to find what motivates you,” which encouraged the students to tap into their full potential and to attain what seems difficult to achieve. He also advised the students to “treat every day as very special.” He said, “The fact that motivates you can be different for you, different for me. You get very few opportunities to represent your country. You don't know how long you have that opportunity, so dedication is important. And you have to treat every day as very special.”

He further added, “Frame of mind matters a lot. To be in a positive frame of mind is very important. We don't know what will be thrown at us. It is important to be able to give the right answer to the question. Be honest, be calm and be well prepared. Confidence comes with preparation.”

Spreading his unmatchable charm and energy, Maniesh Paul further elevated the spirit of the evening through his candid conversation with M.S. Dhoni on stage. Uplifting the mood even more, Kiku Sharda lit up the stage by delivering an exclusive act by bringing his much-loved iconic characters to life. Their performances brought an extra spark to the night, filling the environment with waves of laughter and good vibes.

Another major highlight of the event was that the bright students and great achievers were felicitated by the legend himself. Dhoni awarded the students who have been commissioned by the Indian Armed Forces. Students of PU Animesh Narayan, Yuvraj Singh, and Sujal Tiwari have been selected to serve as officers in the Indian Navy. The university's Armed Forces Motivational Cell played a vital role in preparing them for their selection process and appointment. Students securing top placements at leading global and national companies with marquee offers were also recognised and awarded. 2 students placed at Microsoft, 6 students placed at Hashedin by Deloitte, 33 students placed at Hexaware, 83 students placed at LT Mind Tree, and students placed at British Petroleum, Goldman Sachs and Capgemini, were acknowledged for their accomplishment. The outstanding milestones achieved reflect the university's commitment to providing its students with the best and making their every Mission Possible. In recognition of their stellar academic achievements, top performing students, including students with high placement packages and those inducted in the Indian Armed Forces, were felicited by M.S. Dhoni, who serves as the icon of possibility and greater achievements.

Speaking about the event and the campaign “Yahan Possible Hai”, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, said, “Mission Possible is built on a simple belief that our students are capable of much more than they think. We, as a university, consider it our responsibility to provide them with the opportunities, the exposure, and the inspiration that will open this potential. The presence of such a star as MS Dhoni in our midst not only inspires but also transforms their perception of what they are capable of. It reminds them that all their big dreams are achievable, since “Yahan Possible Hai”.

The successful conclusion of the landmark event added to the growing legacy of Parul University. The majestic presence of the legendary M.S. Dhoni and the great achievements of the students have strengthened Parul University's commitment to developing leaders who rise above limits. The university continues to form a solid foundation and soar, “Yahan Possible Hai” for everyone who constantly aims to grow and believes in making their “Mission Possible”.