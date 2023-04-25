MSys Technologies wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Alpharetta (GA) [USA], April 25 (/NewsVoir): MSys Technologies was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services category in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards today.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 27 June.

More than 800 nominations from orgzations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. MSys Technologies won in the Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services category.

With increased proliferation of digital assets as a payment mode, there is a growing need for a unified platform to manage digital assests seamlessly. With clients' blueprint, their business outlook and tech stack expertise, MSys Technologies' FinTech Architects and developers build a powerful platform for managing digital assets like cryptocurrency and loyalty currencies. The easy-to-use application enables retail, institutional, and merchant clients to have access to trillions of digital asset markets in a completely safe and efficient manner. Meticulous quality assurance and embedded automation from MSys Engineering experts contributed to the application being launched in time with budget optimizations. The launch success resonated in embracement from dozens of loyalty program sponsors, gift card merchants and tens of thousands of users worldwide.

Sanjay Sehgal (Founder, Chairman and CEO, MSys Technologies) echoes triumphantly, "MSys Technologies is a pioneer in FinTech and Digital Transformation Services with cutting edge technologies for over two decades now. We embolden the visions of great minds in the Digital Transformation space and make their blueprints tangible to global software products and applications. The APAC Stevie Award gives us the badge of honor as a trusted software product engineering services partner, further expanding our innovative work with APAC, SEA, ANZ and RoW ISVs and Enterprises. We are truly delighted to win the Stevie® Award and congratulate our fellow nominees who are leapfrogging innovation and driving disruptions in the business ecosystem."

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.

"The 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller, "The orgzations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 27 June."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 27 June awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at Asia.Stevieawards.com.

MSys Technologies (SDC Awards Winner) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its Enterprise and Silicon Valley clientele.

We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. Learn more about MSys Product Engineering Services at www.msystechnologies.com.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from orgzations in more than 70 nations. Honoring orgzations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor