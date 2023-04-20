New Delhi [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) which represents leading research-based medical technology compes with significant investments in Manufacturing, R&D, and Healthcare worker training in India, is coming up with their first meeting for this financial year and a day-long event to discuss the opportunities & challenges for the MedTech industry in India. The event will take place on 5th May 2023 at J W Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The event will also include a high-level roundtable with the theme "Capitalizing opportunities for Global MedTech compes in India" where diplomats from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, etc. are likely to participate.

Speaking about the event, Pavan Choudary, Chairman, MTaI said, "The growing hospital capacity and the Govt. of India's Emphasis on this sector is making India a favourite spot for the MedTech Industry. Additionally, India also provides a China +1 alternative for global investors as it shares a similar market, political systems, and a history of peace with the West and Japan. We are excited to bring the industry captains and diplomats from various countries together under one roof to discuss opportunities that the MedTech industry foresees in India."

Choudary further added, "Medical devices are different from other healthcare industries as they develop and grow based on a unique innovation and manufacturing ecosystem. Such a system comes into being with the help of global legacy technology compes and also helps indigenous entrepreneurs and physicians to create and bring to market, local medical technology. Therefore, we feel that domestic and international currents will together help carve out key policy recommendations and initiatives which will be instrumental in furthering the MedTech industry in India. "

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI - pronounced as Em-tai) is a not-for-profit orgzation duly registered under sub-section (2) of section 7 of the Compes Act, 2013 and Rule 8 of the Compes (Incorporation) Rules, 2014.

MTaI is an association of research-based medical technology compes who have made remarkable investments in Manufacturing, R&D and Health Care Workers Training in India. MTaI represents a wide spectrum of the medical device industry with global experience in innovation and manufacturing. All the time stressing on the three hallmarks of healthcare - Quality, Consistency and Patient Safety, MTaI wants to be a responsible voice of the industry. The association is committed to improving access to affordable and quality healthcare for patients.

MTaI looks to partner with the Government of India in setting a roadmap for the growth of medical devices sector by bringing in even bigger investments in this sector, through 'Make in India' and through technology upgradation and dissemination in the provider space.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor