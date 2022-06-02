Mtalkz launches AI-based platform at 'The Art of Limitless Messaging'

Mtalkz Mobility Services, one of the fast-emerging communication platform providers, hosted a grand business conference on 'The Art of Limitless Messaging - Using Emerging Tech'.

The conference was hosted in collaboration with the CIO Klub on May 27, 2022 at the Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity in the National Capital. Mtalkz showcased the power of infinite possibilities of messaging along with their next level approach for enabling enterprises build deep customer engagements

They introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based platform and demonstrated its impact and benefits. The grand event witnessed more than 50+ CIOs (Chief Information Officers) from large companies and corporate, sharing their thoughts about post pandemic changes in their respective industries and the opportunities for challenges that can be solved by messaging platforms.

The event also focused on new emerging technologies in messaging like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Web 3.0 to help businesses and brands make smarter decisions faster.

The event commenced with the welcoming of guests and lamp lighting by Basant Kumar Chaturvedi (President, CIO Klub - Delhi Chapter), Commander K.K. Chaudhary (Ex-President, CIO Klub - Delhi Chapter), Abhishek Prakash (Founder, Mtalkz), and Shelly Prakash (Co-Founder, Mtalkz).

Basant Kumar introduced Mtalkz as a young, dynamic, and spirited organization known for bringing great innovation in enterprise messaging and communication domain. The emphasis was put on how gracefully Mtalkz technology platforms are making an impact in this rapidly evolving digitally infused era. Dr Srikanth Sundararajan (Entrepreneur and General Partner, Venture East), made the opening address. He mentioned how Mtalkz plans to build unique experiences for businesses through multi-level platforms for better customer engagement and use of emerging technologies, like blockchain, AI/ML, Web 3.0 and Metaverse.

Along with this, several distinguished panelists discussed on how the role of Communication platforms is expected to evolve in coming years and what are some immediate opportunities for CPAAS providers like Mtalkz. The panelists included Arun Attri (CIO, Wonder Cement Ltd.), Mayank Bedi (Assistant Executive Director, Dalmia Bharat Group), Avtar Monga (Governance Council Member, FACE), and Shivendra Misra (Director APAC, IAB Tech Lab).

The panel revealed that messaging and communication are disrupting the ever-evolving world of digital transformation. The limitations are now expanded to the point where it's not just about messaging and communication but also about adding automation and value to the enterprises' decision-making process.

Key to success was identified as enablement of predictive analysis, decision making and automation by use of AI/ML using statistically significant analytics.

The non-knowledge session was addressed by Coach Anish (Ex-IBM, Ex-HCL), who accentuated upon the journey of becoming a Legend from a Leader to add deeper meaning to the purpose of life.

Addressing the distinguished present at the conference, Abhishek Prakash, Founder-Mtalkz stated, "In the fast-paced digital landscape, the most remarkable thing happening is the evolution of Web 3.0 which is opening the doors to multiple opportunities. By using AI, ML, Robotic Process Automation and Data innovations, we can help you redefine CPaaS to increase customer engagement in a more contextual way. The process will make it easy for the enterprises to attract, capture and nurture the ideal buyers. We are here to offer you newer alternatives to traditional communication channel such WhatsApp and Truecaller and help you explore the next level of safe, secure and scalable communications". Towards the end, Mtalkz rolled out an 'Irresistible Offer' that included aggressive pricing for messaging services and many freebies, many CIO's took benefit of the spot offer. Mtalkz also gave commitment to CIO gathering that it will provide free development for their messaging initiatives and that the CIO's can make best use of this opportunity over next 3 months.

Certain parts of this spot offer are extended for 30 days to all the CMOs, CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, and CFOs of enterprises who use CPaaS engagement solutions. Enterprise CxO and Founders can avail the offer by registering at-

Mtalkz's presentations demonstrated the next level of analytics and customer experience for enterprise users and their end customers.

Mtalkz informed that this multi-dimensional platform will be made available to enterprises shortly and this will enable users to achieve much more than what they are able to do with traditional messaging providers.

The new platform will directly revolutionize business models of enterprises, also enable a large range of new service products that will be launched within next year. Various go to market processes will be automated and productized by a deep use of technology and communication channels.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor