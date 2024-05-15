MTG Launches the Revised Edition of 37 Years NEET Chapter-wise Topic-wise PYQ For NEET 2025, Just in 2 Days After NEET 2024

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 15: The NEET 2024 exam was concluded on 5th May 2024 breaking all previous records. With a whooping participation of around 25 lakh students aiming for only 1,06,333 MBBS seats, the NEET 2024 exam was a battle! A battle in which only 5% of NEET aspirants will win.

This year, NEET registrations increased by around 20%, almost double of last year's hike. This increased level of competition will lead to a potential increase in the cutoff marks as compared to the previous year.

Every year the number of registrations keeps booming, so it is highly probable that in NEET 2025 another record will be broken. With such a huge participation level for a limited number of seats, the competition is bound to be brutal next year. That's why this growing competitiveness of the exam, emphasises the importance of early and thorough preparation for NEET 2025 and that's where MTG shines.

So, to give NEET 2025 aspirants relief and the preparation they deserve, MTG has released its revised and updated catalogue of all the best NEET books for 2025.

MTG's 37 Years Chapter Wise-Topic Wise Solutions

Take your NEET 2025 preparation ahead with one of the largest MTG question bank of 37 years of AIPMT, NEET, and NEET rescheduled papers with expert solutions. These solutions will make students ready to tackle any question that may come from the concepts.

This 37 years NEET PYQ book is a bestselling title and has 2 unique features that you will not find in any other book on the market.

1. Video Solutions: Going the extra mile, MTG offers video solutions for tricky questions, which helps students' thorough understanding of concepts and provides clarity on complex topics.

2. Free Smartbook: Students get complimentary access to a digital replica of MTG 37 Years NEET Chapterwise-Topicwise Solutions through a Smartbook, making the most out of technology to offer flexibility. This digital platform allows students to practice 37 NEET PYQ chapterwise book anytime, anywhere, at no additional cost in their smartphones, tablets, or desktops.

Not just that this smart book offers a plethora of other features to prepare better.

* With 7000+ questions, customize 7000+ NEET tests.

* Each attempt is saved as a report for future reference.

* Wrong answers will be marked for later practice.

* Create flashcards for revision & memorization.

* Get performance analysis reports after tests.

MTG Objective NCERT at your Fingertips

This is a one-of-a-kind book in the market that covers the complete NCERT by extracting MCQs from each line of the NCERT textbooks.

MTG NEET Champion

This book provides the All-India papers of medical exams from all regional, AIPMT, NEET and NEET rescheduled exams to give NEET aspirants an edge over peers.

MTG Complete NEET Guide

It offers comprehensive theory, MCQs, 10 AIPMT/NEET PYPs and detailed solutions to aid in understanding and practice for NEET exam preparation.

MTG 10 Sample Papers NEET-UG

This book consists of 10 sample papers exactly like the actual NEET exam to give you real NEET exam-like practice.

10-Year Solved Papers-NEET Explorer

This book provides a comprehensive practice opportunity with detailed solutions to improve NEET 2025 exam scores and problem-solving skills.

What makes MTG a pioneer in NEET preparation?

MTG's immediate release of the entire NEET catalogue showcases their commitment. MTG aims to keep NEET 2025 aspirants well-prepared and ahead of the curve.

MTG's dedication to bringing you the best, the earliest!

MTG's editorial team with over 100 years of collective experience, quickly analyzed and solved the NEET 2024 exam paper, to provide students with up-to-date study material for NEET 2025 as soon as possible.

A consistent track record - 90% of NEET questions are the same or similar to the questions in the MTG NEET books!

Over the past 5 years, MTG has become NEET topper's favourite because a remarkable 90% of NEET questions have been either the same or similar to MTG's NEET books.

MTG - The forefront of the educational landscape

MTG being on top of all the latest developments in the educational field, swiftly incorporated all updates into its books when the National Medical Commission (NMC) rationalized and revised the NEET syllabus.

In conclusion, MTG's launch of the updated edition of NEET books highlights their dedication to providing up-to-date study materials for NEET aspirants. MTG continues to be a trusted partner for students embarking on their journey towards NEET 2025 success with their NEET preparation books.

