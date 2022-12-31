MTMM's Fabric Fair -2 will be inaugurated by the Textile Commissioner on January 9, 2023

Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan (MTMM) has organized MTMM's FABRIC FAIR -2 ON January 9 and 10, 2023 with more than 200 stalls in AC German Hanger (Dome) at Hotel JW Marriot Lawn, Sahar Airport (T2), Andheri (E), Mumbai. This Fair will be inaugurated by the Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi.

MTMMM's FABRIC FAIR - 2 with more than 200 stalls, spread over 35,000 square feet, will be the Mumbai's biggest Fabric Fair organized so far. It will display large collection of fabric for summer wear, ethnic wear, bridal wear, school uniform etc. It will also cater to demand for Ramzan Festival as Id is earlier this time.

After tremendous success of earlier MTMM's FABRIC FAIR organized by Mahajan during 29th & 30th June 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, Mahajan has plans to organize such B2B fair every year.

143 years old Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan mainly consists of traders of Mulji Jetha Cloth Market (MJ Market) and a cluster of outside traders. 153 years old MJ Market is considered as Asia's oldest cloth market, is spread over 4.5 acres in C Ward of Mumbai.

The B2B Fabric Fair will remain open free of cost to traders, garment manufacturers, retailers, fashion designers, agents, importers - exporters, brokers, tailors, boutiques, fashion forecaster and fashion institutes. The entry will be permitted with registration only and General public will not be permitted to this B2B fair. Web: www.mtmm.co.in, Email: mtmmtradefair@gmail.com

A large number of traders from outstation are expected to visit the fair. A footfall of more than 10,000 trade visitors is expected during the two days of the fair.

This time, some of the leading brands of India will be participating in the Fair. These include Arvind Mills, Mafatlal, Ruby Mill, Siyaram, D&J, Shrijee Lifestyle, Silk India, Mitva, MJ Fabrics, Tinu Minu, Megasto, Sathiya Group, Kamadgiri, Navsari Cotton etc. More than a dozen new varieties will be launched during the Fair.

Dhiraj Kothari is Chairman Emeritus and Kanubhai P. Narsana is President of Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan. Kanti Jain is Vice President, Sunil Majithia & Bharat Malkan are Hon. Secretaries whereas Bhavesh Goradia is the Treasurer.

The Fair Committee Conveners are Anand Sarda, Nirav Mehta and Manish Chanderia.

Sunil Majithia, Bhavesh Goradia and Divyesh Panchmatia are Advisors to the Fair Committee.

The fabrics on display in the Fair will include a wide range of fabrics for formals, casuals, ethnic wear, handloom, linen, pure cotton, silk, Banarasi fabric, modal, bamboo & tencel, embroidered fabric, dyed/ dyeable fabric, digital- block-screen print, kids wear, shirting, suiting, kurta-kurti fabric, dress materials, dhoti & sari, unstitched dress materials, interlining, imported fabric and a broad range of value added fabric.

