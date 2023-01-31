MulticoreWare India is certified Great Place to Work

MulticoreWare India is proud to announce that it has been certified as a great place to work (2023) by The Great Place To Work® Institute - the global authority on work culture, employee experience and creating a high-trust organizational environment. This certification marks yet another milestone for MulticoreWare's commitment to providing employees with an exceptional working atmosphere.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare said, "We are overjoyed to receive such affirmation of our dedication to creating a wonderful working environment. At MulticoreWare, we strive towards excellence while nurturing a sense of mutual respect and teamwork amongst our employees. Being transparent with our communication and having open discussions has helped in building and retaining trust. We will continue to work towards making MulticoreWare not only a great place to work, but the best place to work!"

In 2012, the company started its India operations in Chennai and has since grown into 300+ employees with delivery centres in Chennai and Coimbatore. MulticoreWare has been growing steadily over the last 24 months, expanding its global footprint, and making its entry into the Asian markets. As a result, the company has embarked on an ambitious hiring program in India to become a 1000 people company in the next three years.

Shashikanth Jayaraman, Vice President of Human Resources at MulticoreWare said, "Organizations build world-class teams when each member is valued, trusted, and empowered. At MulticoreWare, we continue to drive a culture that is healthy and places no ceiling on learning & growth. What makes the Great Place to Work® recognition significant is that it is determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. This is a stamp that MulticoreWare is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with Compilers & Toolchains, Libraries for SDK, Video codec and AI analytics solutions using various vision & non-vision (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS, etc.) sensors on various heterogeneous computing platforms. Our solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Medical Imaging, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial, Robotics, Smart City. MulticoreWare's industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

The Great Place to Work® Certification represents the gold standard in "employer-of-choice" recognition for businesses. It is the only award that is entirely determined by the feedback that workers give about their experiences at work, specifically how frequently they report having a high-trust environment. The Great Place to Work Certification is the industry standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience and is widely recognized by both employees and employers. More than 10,000 businesses from 60 different nations submit applications each year to become Great Place to Work-Certified.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

