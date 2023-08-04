Mumbai City United For A Cause - Rakhi Edit 2023 Fundraiser by The Helping Hands Foundation, In Aid of Tata Memorial Hospital Pediatrics Cancer, Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: The Helping Hands Foundation supports and helps children undergoing cancer treatment at the prestigious Tata Memorial Hospital. The foundation hosted their bi-annual fundraiser, The Rakhi Edit on 1st and 2nd August 2023 at the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai.

The funds raised from this exhibition went towards the Accommodation Project, Emergency Treatment and the Survivor Project, which helps and support children at the Tata Memorial Hospital during treatment In the past, The Helping Hands Foundation had undertaken the renovation of the entire paediatric OPD at Tata Memorial Hospital and the new paediatric oncology ward. This fundraiser helped in raising funds to enhance the same.

The event was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony with the children of Tata Memorial Hospital. The children later feasted on lunch by the St Regis. Present to support the cause with Madhavi Goenka, Founding & Managing Trustee were Sharmila Thackeray, Nalini Pinto of Hillspring International School, and Shalini Jatia Officer In Charge Impacct Foundation, Tata Memorial Hospital.

Guests who attended the event included Pinky Roshan, Seema Taparia, Smiti Kanodia, Vasudha Ruia, Gayatri Ruia, Resham Hemdev, Abha Singh, Shilpa Verma, Rishma Pai, Varsha Taurani, Geeta Fazalbhoy, Samina Khorakiwala, Gauri Daiya, Archana Burman, Shubhadra Jindal, Ujjwala Singhania, Navyata Goenka, Pooja Advani, Enakshi Parekh, Sitakshi Khanna, Gayatri Chona, Smita Padwal, Shareen Talreja, Shruti Vora, Nayantara Thacker, Divya Mafatlal, Roma Singhania, Actress Sumona Chakravarti, Actor Vikrant Massey and many more.

The Rakhi Edit of the Helping Hands Exhibition cum Fundraiser was a one-stop destination for all festive shopping. Attendees shopped guilt-free for a cause from an array of stalls displaying lifestyle brands ranging from ethnic wear, western wear, footwear, jewellery, gifting solutions and kidswear, etc. Some renowned labels at this exhibition were Varuna D Jani, Ekang, AS Motiwala, Amara Jewellery etc. Offerings from Paracouture, Neha Mehra, Alyssa and The Indieco etc. made sure the kids were left spoiled for choice! Also presenting were other accessories and gifting brands like Masqa (Chocolates), Eume (Handbags), Stillista (Footwear), Griha home (bedlinen), Angel Accessories, Joey and Pooh, Mystique (Kids fashion, accessories) etc. To complete the experience, Helping Hands brought together a variety of mouthwatering delicacies. Moonbeam Bakery, Heart for Food by Pri, Genda Phool, Whitelight Foods etc. kept stomachs filled, while the audience shopped to their heart's content.

Helping Hands was not just about food and shopping, it was also about learning with a lineup of curated workshops. Attendees learnt how to dress for their body type with Image Coach Priya Bhimani. Visitors also indulged in technology for a workshop by Krish Ramani with an introduction to Al and Chat GPT. Delighted guests learnt the art of tablescaping with none other than Ami Kothari, and lastly, Divyaa Kummar talked about Bach flower Therapy - a simple and easy way to heal emotional states.

The event hosted networking events for Ladies Who Lead and Ficci Flo. Ashi Dua, Film Producer and Priyanka Khanna, Author, were speakers at a session hosted by 'Ladies Who Lead' by Aabha Bakaya & Aneesha Gaba wherein they engaged in a compelling dialogue about the transforming roles of women in media and their influence on shaping narratives.

Furthermore, the Helping Hands Foundation provided young students with an opportunity to raise funds for charitable causes of their choice by participating in and showcasing their entrepreneurial skills, creativity, talent and product through a special event called “Entrepreneurs with a Heart” (Baby Shark Tank India). This not only inculcates the value of empathy but also creates an environment of giving back to the community through philanthropic efforts and making a positive impact. Funds raised go towards the kids' preferred NGO.

“The Helping Hands Fundraiser unites us and the participants with a shared mission: to make a difference in the lives of 150 children fighting cancer through the Accommodation Project and the Survivor Project. These essential initiatives, overseen by the dedicated team at the Tata Memorial Hospital, provide crucial support and care to these brave young souls. We are thankful to all those who joined us for the days filled with shopping, joy, and camaraderie. Your participation in this event played a significant role in aiding these young warriors on their journey to recovery and fostering a cancer-free life for them,” said Founding and Managing Trustee Madhavi Goenka.

The Helping Hands Foundation welcomed everyone for their Rakhi Edit which served as a wonderful opportunity to come together and support a noble cause.

Helping Hands Foundation Participants

Amayra Jewellery, Devasya, Kaasni India by Rinku and Ritu, Flourish, Cloth Haus, Maisolos, Almari, Mystique, Shalini Rathod, House of Kosh, Ekatra, Alyssa, Bodii, Sukriti, Angel, Sana, Tsifira, Rowa, Dreamsoft, Genda Phool, Udayan Care, Massio, Jugal, Yebbow, Itara, A S Motiwala, Pinklabels, Taangerine, Smitam, Tulua, Thread Cult, Ranbir Mukherjee, Puja Agarwal, Heart for Food, Rya, Turn Around, Ekang, Moonbeam, Masqa, Tarot Trails, Varuna Jani, Bombay Browny, Urmil, White Light, Joey & Pooh, Kairavee, Bohemy, Neha Mehra, Bidisha, Diva Jewels, Griha, Mitikka, So Sasha, Sone Ki Chidiya, Diksha Khanna, Ohsugar, Rishi Vibhuti, Sica Jewellery, Isaaka, The Shining Light, Tulip Comfort, Pernia, House of, Ksara, Wedding Concepts, Lasha Designs, Gunu Sahni, Dimpal Creations, Adab, Luxury, Pop, The Pink Lily, Floral by Saloni, Herrlich, Nestaah, Blooms , Vidushi Saraf, Minerali, Shhimmerz, Label Naina, Dipping Habits, Sana Health First, Gourmet On The Go, Paaschv, Mangalam.

The Helping Hands Foundation works with Tata Memorial Hospital which is a government hospital, therefore, cannot solicit funds for its projects. HHF works primarily with TMH Pediatrics and since our involvement, the number of donors has taken a significant jump. All the accommodation, survivor project and emergency treatment funds are disbursed by TMH and not HHF. We are a zero-cost NGO.

The Accommodation project works directly with the hospital. This is strictly for children who are undergoing free/subsidised treatment for cancer and are forced to stay on the footpath. We at Helping Hands raise funds (4500 per family per month for stay at a Dharamshala) and The Survivor Project for kids who beat Cancer. Emergency funds are used to bridge funding gaps and for those kids who relapse patients and not eligible for free treatment. The Bereavement projects help fund the last rites for kids who succumb to the disease.

