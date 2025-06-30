Mumbai sees 2nd-highest property registrations in June in last 6 years: Report

Mumbai, June 30 Mumbai’s property market continued its strong run in June 2025, registering 11,211 properties by noon on June 30, making it the second-highest tally for the sixth month in the last six years, a new report said on Monday.

Despite global uncertainty and a slowdown in overall housing sales, the city’s real estate sector showed remarkable resilience.

The revenue collected from property registrations in June touched Rs 1,004 crore, according to data compiled by Anarock Research.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock Group, said: "June 2025 saw Mumbai notch up its second-highest property registrations for the month in six years, with 11,211 properties changing hands and revenue collections hitting an impressive Rs 1,004 crore."

"Mumbai’s real estate continues to deliver strong numbers, even as the pace has cooled a bit," he added.

According to data from the Maharashtra State Revenue Department, both property registrations and revenue collection in Mumbai hit all-time highs between January and June 2025.

India’s financial capital clocked 75,672 property registrations as of June 30 noon - up 4 per cent from 72,491 in H1 2024, according to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data.

Additionally, revenue from these registrations soared to Rs 6,699 crore, a robust 14 per cent jump over last year’s Rs 5,874 crore for the same period.

The revenue collected in H1 2025 also broke records, climbing to Rs 6,699 crore -- up 14 per cent from Rs 5,874 crore in the same period in 2024.

This increase comes even as overall housing sales across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) fell sharply.

According to the report, around 1.89 lakh housing units were sold in H1 2025 -- a 32 per cent drop compared to the first half of 2024.

The announcement of a 3.9 per cent increase in Maharashtra’s ready reckoner rates for FY26 pushed many buyers to register their properties before the hike kicked in.

As a result, March alone recorded 15,501 registrations, generating more than Rs 1,589 crore in revenue -- one of the highest monthly collections in recent years.

In fact, the average ticket size of homes sold in H1 2025 rose to Rs 1.60 crore, the highest in recent years.

This is over 3 per cent higher than Rs 1.56 crore in H1 2024 and a significant 55 per cent increase compared to Rs 1.02 crore in H1 2021.

This indicates a clear trend: more buyers are choosing premium homes over affordable ones.

